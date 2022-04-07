Decision Lens Completes Best Quarter in Company History

The biggest single deal, significant expansion within strategic accounts, and a focus by the federal government to modernize were critical to fueling success.

ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Decision Lens, the developer of integrated planning software modernizing how government prioritizes, plans, and funds, announced its most successful quarter in company history.

In January, the company closed its largest single-year deal ever, which included several option years to empower long-term planning improvement. To win this contract, Decision Lens identified how its people, process and technology would transform the customer’s planning process while also meeting exacting security requirements.

Also in early 2022, the United States Army expanded reliance on Decision Lens for its annual allocation process for test investment priorities used to support the annual POM submission. This represents a significant expansion of the Army’s already well-established relationship with Decision Lens.

In March, Decision Lens was selected for the maximum $1.7M Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase II Tactical Funding Increase (TACFI) contract award. The award was granted following a successful Phase II SBIR award sponsored by Air Force Air Mobility Command in mid-2020.

The impact Decision Lens is having in transforming public sector planning is being recognized as well. This year not only was the company selected to participate in the 2022 DCInno Tech Madness Competition but unseated higher ranked competitors to progress all the way to the third round in its debut year.

According to Dr. Alison Denton, the Chief Operating Officer of Decision Lens, “I believe our great success this year stems from the increasing reliance our customers have on Decision Lens to help them achieve their missions. From deciding on investment strategies for the next generation of weapons systems to strategizing how to spend additional dollars from the Infrastructure Bill, customers are better aligning their planning process to meet their missions. User success is resulting in a cadre of Decision Lens advocates who understand there is a better way to conduct integrated planning across the public sector.”

The newly appointed congressional committee to reform the Department of Defense’s PPBE planning process will be the tipping point to accelerating the transformation the company has been advocating allowing the company’s momentum to continue to build throughout the year.

About Decision Lens

Decision Lens develops integrated planning software which modernizes how government prioritizes, plans, and funds. We have been transforming public sector planning since 2005, delivering the people, process and technology which empower agencies to effectively meet the needs of today while delivering the cutting-edge capabilities of tomorrow. Customers across the Department of Defense, intelligence community, federal civilian agencies and state and local government achieve a sustained operational advantage through superior long-term planning, continuous medium-term prioritization, and short-term funding execution.