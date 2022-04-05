Senate Bill 1179 Printer's Number 1530

PENNSYLVANIA, April 5 - An Act amending Title 23 (Domestic Relations) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in domestic and sexual violence victim address confidentiality, further providing for definitions, for persons eligible to apply and for application and certification process.
