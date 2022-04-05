Senate Bill 1037 Printer's Number 1545
PENNSYLVANIA, April 5 - An Act amending Title 44 (Law and Justice) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in other officers and officials, providing for coroners; and making a related repeal.
There were 852 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,128 in the last 365 days.
PENNSYLVANIA, April 5 - An Act amending Title 44 (Law and Justice) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in other officers and officials, providing for coroners; and making a related repeal.