Senate Bill 960 Printer's Number 1249
PENNSYLVANIA, April 5 - An Act amending Title 3 (Agriculture) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in food protection, providing for frozen dessert safety; and making a related repeal.
There were 851 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,128 in the last 365 days.
PENNSYLVANIA, April 5 - An Act amending Title 3 (Agriculture) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in food protection, providing for frozen dessert safety; and making a related repeal.