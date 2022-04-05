Senate Bill 118 Printer's Number 0089
PENNSYLVANIA, April 5 - An Act amending Title 42 (Judiciary and Judicial Procedure) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in sentencing, further providing for sexual offenses and tier system.
