Senate Bill 24 Printer's Number 0008
PENNSYLVANIA, April 5 - An Act providing for the Jayanna Powell Hit-and-Run Direct Notification System and for definitions; requiring registration of motor vehicle repair facilities; and providing for penalties.
There were 856 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,128 in the last 365 days.
PENNSYLVANIA, April 5 - An Act providing for the Jayanna Powell Hit-and-Run Direct Notification System and for definitions; requiring registration of motor vehicle repair facilities; and providing for penalties.