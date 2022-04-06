Bitcoin Miami 2022 Super Yacht
The best Blockchain Conference in the US is back and bigger than ever.
This event is a high level luncheon and networker for blockchain leaders to build community.”MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, April 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thursday April 7th The Bitcoin Super Yacht will be home to a network of blockchain industry power players.
The Financial Times has called Miami "The most important city in America". It's no surprise that the Bitcoin Conference, which was one of the first in real life blockchain conferences to arrive on the scene globally, has grown to behemoth proportions.
Florida was one of the few places in the world with extremely lenient and short lived lockdowns. The economy flourished, as did the event industry.
When the Bitcoin Conference launched in early 2021 people descended to the city from everywhere, and shortly thereafter picked up and moved there. The financial and intellectual capital that transplanted to Miami has been stunning. Miami has become the official home of the Blockchain industry in America and the innovative Mayor of the city, Francis Suarez, has committed himself to maintaining Miami as a technology hub.
As the rest of the world as finally opened, Blockchain Conferences have exploded to be a weekly occurrence. Somewhere in the world on any given week there is a cryptocurrency or NFT event happening. This however remains the biggest.
The Miami Bitcoin Conference 2022 is for the serious investors, world leaders, DAO managers, the real preverbal "crypto whales". As such they don't just gather anywhere.
Thursday April 7th The Royal Princess Super Yacht in Downtown Miami will be host to a dynamic forum for power players in the industry. The event is produced by the CEO of Planet Fashion, Celia Evans who is on a mission to bridge the worlds of Culture and Tech.
"This event is a high level luncheon and networker for blockchain leaders to build community." Says Evans. "There will be speaker panels, NFT Exhibits, Cocktail, Fashion and Tech. What could be better."
Fashion Presentation by Celebrity stylist and Designer: Cassandra Youngs
NFTs: Bored Apes
Speakers:
Zachary Friedman:
Co-Founder and COO at Global Digital Assets
Founder of Metaverse Group, the world's first and leading digital real estate company, NFT Bazl, the leading luxury NFT art gallery and worked on the world's first blockchain-focused SPAC on the NASDAQ ($BMAQU).
Mark Anstead:
Co-Founder at Numio.one Contributor to Index Coop,zkSync, StarkNet, & Shitcoin DAO
Alexander Salnikov:
Co-Founder and Head of Product at Rarible
Co-Founded multiple crypto startups (one exit), Successfully built complex products focused on usability.
Danish Chaudhry:
CEO at FMFW.io (formerly Bitcoin.com)
Managing director of Bitcoin.Exchange, Ex BlackRock, Board of Directors at Ambire, Advisor at Watchr,
