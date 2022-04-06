Silver Alert - Tyler Malone ACTIVE

Tyler Malone, 21-years-old, 5'8", 150 lbs., blonde hair, brown eyes. Tyler's last known clothing description is unknown. Tyler was last seen in the area of North 91st and Pinchot Avenues. He left his assisted living home on foot. Tyler suffers from a cognitive deficiency, due to a traumatic brain injury and needs medication for seizures. Tyler cannot care for himself and needs assistance in his daily activities. If you have any information or have seen Tyler, please call 911 or Phoenix PD.