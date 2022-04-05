Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer Congratulates Parkville Eagle Scouts

Senator Tony Luetkemeyer presents a Senate resolution to Jared Blahnik in recognition of his accomplishment of earning the Eagle Scout rank from Scouts BSA.

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, R-Parkville, congratulates three area teens for their accomplishment of becoming Eagle Scouts, the highest achievement in the Scouts BSA program. Senator Luetkemeyer presented Senate resolutions to each of the scouts following an honor ceremony at Platte Woods United Methodist Church.

The three teens are all members of Scouts BSA Troop 314, based in Platte Woods. Senator Luetkemeyer presented resolutions to Jared Evan Blahnik, son of Rudolph and Stacy Blahnik of Parkville; Andres “Cayo” Dominguez-Heithoff, son of Amy Heithoff and Andrew Dominguez, also of Parkville; and Logan Allen Lasater, son of Rachel and Don Lasater of Lake Waukomis. Each of the youths were required to complete a service project in their community as part of their Eagle Scout application.

“The rank of Eagle Scout is only bestowed on young people who have demonstrated tremendous dedication and commitment to scouting and their communities,” Sen. Luetkemeyer said. “I congratulate each of these scouts on their accomplishment and look forward to seeing them continue to make their mark in the future.”

For more information about Sen. Luetkemeyer, visit www.senate.mo.gov/mem34.