April 4 Upper Salmon River Weekly Steelhead Fishing Report

Steelhead angler effort on the upper Salmon River was concentrated near the Pahsimeroi River confluence and upstream of the East Fork in location code 19 during the past week. Angler effort in other areas of the river continued to decrease. Similarly, catch rates improved upstream of the East Fork and declined in the downstream areas. Anglers interviewed upstream of the East Fork in location code 19 averaged 9 hours per steelhead caught, and anglers interviewed downstream of the Pahsimeroi River in location code 17 averaged 97 hours per steelhead caught. No anglers interviewed in location codes 15, 16, or 18 reported catching a steelhead.

River conditions upstream of the East Fork were good throughout the week with clear to slightly cloudy visibility and water temperatures in the low to mid-40s. Downstream of the East Fork, the river had cloudy visibility and water temperatures ranged from the mid-40s near Challis, to the low 50s downstream of North Fork. Currently, the Salmon River is flowing at 1,340 cfs through the town of Salmon, which is 103 percent of average for today's date.

As of Monday, April 4, the Pahsimeroi Hatchery has trapped 1,134 adipose-clipped steelhead, and as of Thursday, March 31 the Sawtooth Hatchery has trapped 361 adipose-clipped steelhead. Steelhead at the Sawtooth Hatchery will be available to the public on Mondays and Thursdays, on a first-come, first-served basis until spawning is complete for the year. The public can pick up a numbered tag at the hatchery's spawning facility between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., with steelhead to be given away at 2 p.m. For more details, visit Sawtooth Hatchery’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/sawtooth.hatchery or call 208-774-3684 for a recording of the give-away process.

Additionally, any anglers that would like more information about the Pahsimeroi Hatchery are encouraged to call 208-876-4475 to listen to a voice message that is updated weekly to provide the public with information regarding trap numbers and steelhead carcass distribution to local charities.

Anglers are reminded that the Idaho Fish and Game Commission changed the steelhead daily bag limit for the spring 2022 steelhead season on the Salmon, Little Salmon, and Snake rivers to 2 fish per day, 6 in possession. These changes went into effect on January 1 and only apply to the to the 2022 spring steelhead season.