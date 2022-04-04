2022-04-04 08:44:01.773 Rolla Retailer Sells $1 Million Powerball Ticket

Submit Release
2022-04-04 Rolla Retailer Sells $1 Million Powerball Ticket

A Powerball ticket sold at UMR Moto Mart, 200 South Bishop Ave. in Rolla, matched all five white-ball numbers drawn in the Jan. 5 drawing to win a $1 million prize. 

The player who purchased the ticket was passing through Rolla for work and didn’t realize he had won until he checked the ticket in March. 

“I checked it first on the Lottery app, but then I called just to make sure it was actually real and the app was working!” he said.

He also shared that he plans to invest the majority of the winnings.

The winning Powerball numbers for the Jan. 5 drawing were 6, 14, 25, 33 and 46 with a Powerball number of 17. 

Powerball is a $2 per play multi-state Draw Game with drawings held on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays at 9:59 p.m. All current and past winning numbers can be found at MOLottery.com. 

In FY21, players in Phelps County – where the winning ticket was sold – won more than $8.5 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $857,000 in commissions and bonuses, and more than $3 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.   

