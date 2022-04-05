2022-04-05 09:42:03.59 Scratchers Player 'Flabbergasted' After $100,000 Win

2022-04-05 09:42:03.59

A Missouri Lottery player was “flabbergasted” after uncovering a $100,000 top prize on a “Ca$h Tastic” Scratchers ticket.

“It’s going to take a little bit to sink in, for sure,” she laughed.

The winning ticket was purchased at The Stateline Store, 29 Missouri Lane, in Pineville.

In the last fiscal year, players who purchased tickets in McDonald County won more than $4.4 million in total Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers in the county received more than $448,000 in commissions and bonuses, and education programs in the county received more than $1.7 million in appropriated Lottery proceeds.

To see how these funds were distributed in McDonald County, visit MOLottery.com.