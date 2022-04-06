Junkosha Crowns its Inaugural Technology Innovator of the Year Award Winner at European Microwave Week

Junkosha Tech Innovator of Year Award - Chris Hancock, Creo Medical, presentation

Creo Medical’s Chris Hancock wins $25,000 prize for first advanced energy multimodality instrument designed for flexible endoscopy

CHELTENHAM, UNITED KINGDOM, April 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Junkosha, the pioneers of sophisticated fluoropolymer application technologies across Interventional Medical and Microwave and Millimeter Wave sectors, has crowned Creo Medical’s Chris Hancock as the winner of its inaugural Technology Innovator of the Year Awards. The ceremony, which took place on Monday 4th April at the European Microwave Week event in London, UK, saw Chairperson of the Awards Joe Rowan present Chris with the Award and the $25,000 prize.

Creo Medical is a mission driven, medical device company applying advanced energy to the emerging field of surgical endoscopy. Chris Hancock’s innovation is the first advanced energy multimodality instrument developed for flexible endoscopy. It is designed to take endoscopic resection to new levels, by combining the benefits of bipolar RF and super high frequency microwave energy to provide the ability to dissect, resect, coagulate and inject in a single device. This will allow more physicians to be comfortable adopting advanced endoscopic techniques and will reduce the recurrence of cancer, as well as lower healthcare costs and improve patient experience.

Chris Hancock is the founder and Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of Creo Medical, with over 20 years’ experience in medical device development including four years at Gyrus Group plc in his role as Senior Engineer. Chris holds a personal Chair in the Medical Microwave Systems Research Group at Bangor University and is a Fellow of the Institute of Physics, a Chartered Physicist, Fellow of the Institute of Engineering and Technology, a Chartered Engineer and a Senior Member of the IEEE.

Joe Rowan, Chairperson for the Award, and Junkosha’s President and CEO of USA and Europe, explains: “We are very excited and proud to present Creo Medical and Chris Hancock as our first Technology Innovator of the Year Award winner. Chris’ breakthrough technology holds the potential to transform the point of treatments for a range of cancers. Overall, Chris’ achievement is one we can use as a yardstick to measure others in future years.”

Junkosha launched its Technology Innovator of the Year Award in March 2021 as part of a celebration of milestones including its new corporate image and website. The Award was designed to recognize the innovative work of an individual or team working in the delivery of products used within Interventional Medical procedures or Microwave/Millimeter Wave technologies. Its aim was to highlight the achievements of pioneers in advanced technology together with their contributions to society. Chris Hancock and Creo Medical were selected by a distinguished panel of judges following presentations completed by a shortlist of five candidates throughout February.

Mamoru Sogo, President and CEO of Junkosha Inc, concludes: “We believe that enabling innovators, like Creo Medical, is central to the philosophy behind the Junkosha brand as we continually look to advance the next generation of technology for a better future. As part of the plans to raise awareness of our new brand internationally, the Awards program delivers a tangible commitment to our values. We congratulate Chris Hancock and Creo Medical on their Award and look forward to observing their continued success well into the future.”

