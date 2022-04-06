Submit Release
Mayor Bowser Honors Eight Distinguished Women Leaders at Annual Washington Women of Excellence Awards

(Washington, DC) Tonight, Mayor Muriel Bowser and the Mayor’s Office on Women’s Policy and Initiatives (MOWPI) closed out the District’s Women’s History Month events and activities by honoring eight distinguished women leaders at the annual Washington Women of Excellence Awards.   “This year’s honorees have led their way through one of the toughest times in our city and I am proud that they continue to make history here in the District and beyond,” said Mayor Bowser. “These women are thriving, leading, succeeding, and more importantly, creating environments where women and girls in the District are uplifted, supported, and provided resources and opportunities to succeed.”   Each year, honorees are nominated by members of the DC Commission on Women, the Director of the Mayor’s Office on Women’s Policy and Initiatives, and Mayor Bowser’s senior staff. Final selections were made by Mayor Bowser.

This year’s honorees are:

  • Deesha Dyer – Founder, Hook & Fasten
  • Judy Berman – Executive Director, Capitol Hill Village
  • Sandra Jackson – President & CEO House of Ruth
  • Patricia Nalls – Founder & Executive Director of the Women’s Collective
  • Nikki Osei-Barrett – Co-Founder District Motherhued
  • Simona Noce Wright – Co-Founder District Motherhued
  • Maria Patricia Corrales – Vice President Capital Construction Enterprises, President Fiesta DC
  • Y. Michele Kang – Owner, Washington Spirit Women’s Soccer club

Since the beginning of Mayor Bowser’s first term, the Mayor’s Office on Women’s Policy and Initiatives (MOWPI) and the DC Commission for Women have identified key community leaders and stakeholders who have done outstanding work for women in the District.

