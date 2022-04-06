Mayor Bowser to Highlight Pathway to 4,000 Sworn Officers

(Washington, DC) On Monday, April 4, at 11 am, Mayor Muriel Bowser, with DC Police Chief Robert J. Contee III, will highlight investments and initiatives for public safety in the FY23 Budget, including a plan to reach 4,000 sworn Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) officers.

Mayor Bowser’s Fiscal Year 2023 Fair Shot Budget invests $30 million for hiring, recruitment, and retention incentives to put the District back on the path to 4,000 sworn officers at MPD, with a focus on recruiting more DC residents and women to become DC police. The Mayor has committed to using every resource necessary to combat violent crime and protect all DC residents, including a properly staffed and resourced MPD. In addition, the Mayor is investing more than $80 million in non-police interventions to reduce gun violence, protect our youth, and provide alternatives to 911 response, including new FY23 initiatives to provide life coaches to support the approximately 250 residents most at risk of being involved in gun violence and dramatically expanding recreation opportunities for young people. These investments build on the $59 million the Mayor invested in non-police interventions through Building Blocks DC in FY22.

When:

Monday, April 4 at 11 am

Who:

Mayor Muriel Bowser Chief Robert J. Contee III, Metropolitan Police Department MPD Cadets

Where:

101 N Street, NW *Closest Metro: Mount Vernon Square Metro Station * *Closest Bikeshare Station: 1st & O Street NW*

Press interested in attending the event are asked to RSVP to [email protected].

The DC Office of Cable Television, Film, Music, and Entertainment will provide a live feed of this event. To view the event online visit mayor.dc.gov/live, tune in on Channel 16 (DCN) or any of the social media platforms below.

