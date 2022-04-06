iUrban Teen Expands White House Hailed Tech-Ed Programs to Top U.S Job Markets
BERKELEY, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iUrban Teen, a nationally recognized STEM+Arts education initiative based in Seattle, WA will expand its cutting-edge STEM-based programs to the nation’s top career-focused markets in Dallas, TX, and Sacramento, CA. We’re proud to introduce our arsenal of afterschool and weekend courses, scholarships, STEM summits, and STEM Industry Tours to historically excluded teens and families in these communities.
A new report by the Kapor Center and NAACP found the tech sector has not only stalled but regressed in achieving racial equity. The report also states the racial disparity in computer science can be traced back to schools. Black students were reported to lack access to crucial academic resources such as computer science courses qualified teachers and classes to introduce them to the science and technology fields at the same rate as white or Asian students, per the report.
iUrban Teen bridges the country's equity gap in education, career pathways, community impact, and economic development. We’ve served nearly 11,000 students in nearly 11 years with an 82% retention rate, changing countless lives and creating career pathways for both teens and young adults.
iUrban Teen will recruit Advisory Council members in both Dallas and Sacramento. If you’re interested in learning more, please visit our website at www.iurbanteen.org
About iUrban Teen
We have been recognized across industries and institutions for our continued work. We have been noted as a White House Champion of Change in technology and a finalist for the Rockefeller Foundation innovation award. Our accomplishments have been featured in major publications, including Essence magazine, Ebony magazine, the Chicago Tribune, NPR, and Forbes. iUrban Teen was also featured as one of the top five organizations building a diverse talent pipeline in tech outside of Silicon Valley in INC Magazine, this year that pipeline continues to grow.
Learn more at www.iurbanteen.org
Vera Anderson
