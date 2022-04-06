KRAM PATTAYA BEACH & RESORT
A popular resort in North Pattaya where modern rooms and unrivaled hospitality collidesBANGKOK, THAILAND, April 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A serene getaway on the beautiful northern side of Pattaya, Thailand, Kram Pattaya features gorgeous surroundings with stunning outdoor spaces and accommodation buildings. This resort welcomes each guest with a beautiful resort with nothing but peace and tranquility, which is located in Pattaya’s attractive sector. Relax in harmony with gorgeous vistas while enjoying your private pool in one of the fabulous villas. Your stay in this resort will be will her nothing without first experiencing what it offers.
ACCOMMODATIONS
A beautiful, modern hotel, Kram Pattaya emphasizes a well-favored collection of contemporary rooms. With a variety of cool colors on display, each room is a perfect place to get an uncluttered escape from daily life. The stylish yet indigenous strands of blue and turquoise design accents also feature white Sino-patterned tiles. In comparison, floor-to-ceiling windows frame beautifully against a backdrop that will surely take your breath away. Indigent in their way, the rooms provide unforgettable stays and retreats, where some provide stunning views on the beautiful coastline of Pattaya.
FACILITIES
Kram Pattaya is a haven for tourists looking to escape from life’s daily hustles and bustles. This pristine resort features everything you need, including a lagoon-style swimming pool, coupled with delicious light meals at either Charm, a delightful all-day dining destination, or Beach Bar, a gorgeous beach bar set with beautiful views of Naklua Bay serving nothing but unparalleled culinary dishes as well as delicious desserts and tempting drinks. For an invigorating workout, head to the Sky Gym. Located on the 3rd floor, this gym features modern exercise equipment, including an upright up-cycle bike (tricycle), an indoor rower machine with a computerized monitor, a treadmill, chin/dip frame, and free weights that are available at your convenience.
This boutique hotel also offers babysitting and sightseeing packages as well as free WiFi access in every room. The relaxing outdoor, free-form swimming pool will also provide all your needs for your ultimate relaxation. Other facilities that every guest can enjoy are the 24-hour reception desk, room service from 7AM to 22:30, all-day-dining restaurant, and breakfast from 6 AM to 10 AM on weekdays and 6 AM to 11 AM on weekends.
DINING
Charm All-Day-Dining provides fresh and authentic culinary signature dishes during the whole day. The restaurant boasts a culinary team that offer specials from energizing breakfast foods to delectable seafood cocktails. You can also enjoy freshly baked desserts that are flavorful and perfect. Enjoy a gorgeous signature pool by the beach while watching the sunset on the beach at Kloud Beach Bar.
Contact & Address : 88/17-18 Moo 5 Pattaya-Naklua Road, Bang Lamung District, Chon Buri, Pattaya City, Thailand 20150
Tel : +66 (0)38 226241
Email : info@krampattaya.com
Website : https://www.krampattaya.com
Khun Supattra Tanasansittikon / Sales & Marketing Manager
Mera Mare & Kram Pattaya
+66 38 226 241
sm@krampattaya.com
