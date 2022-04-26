Elite Connections: One of America's Last Brick and Mortar Matchmakers
One of America's last Brick and Mortar matchmakers, Elite Connections is now considering clients again in person for their exclusive service.
For some, love is still hard to find. But Sherri has spent the last 24 years making love her business by building an international dating agency.”MALIBU, CA, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One of America's Last Brick and Mortar Matchmakers
Shockingly, one company, Elite Connections are one America's last remaining brick and mortar matchmakers. While most of the Dating Agency industry is dominated by fly-by-night outfits littered with fake profiles, that take the money and run, Elite Connections is one of the only real dating agencies that actually sits down with clients, meets them face to face, and coaches them in-person, working non-stop until they find their client their dream partner.
As CEO and President of the award-winning Elite Connections, mother and daughter matchmaking team Sherri Murphy and Tammi Pickle are the world’s top rated internationally renowned celebrity and billionaire matchmakers to the stars. Receiving awareness around the world from Oprah’s OWN Network, Fox News, and Dr. Phil among more, Elite Connections is the worlds’ foremost elite matchmakers, and shockingly, one of America's last remaining brick and mortar matchmakers.
Innovators of the Matchmaking Industry
As VIP Matchmaking innovators, Love Experts, and Dating Coaches to the rich and famous, The Elite Connections team comprises leaders of the dating agency throughout the United States, helping singles find love and romantic connections in all fifty U.S. States, as well as D.C, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Europe.
With over one-hundred years of combined experience, Elite Connections is the go-to elite matchmaker for busy entrepreneurs, doctors, lawyers, Grammy Winners, and movie stars among more. Having brought love connections to tens of thousands of single men and women, Elite Connections has been responsible for countless happy dates, engagements, weddings, and births!
Helping Homeless Kids
Comprised of successful wives, mothers, and grandmothers, Elite Connections International is a female owned and operated company, that knows intimately what women want, and how to make connections work. As community leaders, Elite Connections also gives back by helping homeless children each year, with their annual “Party With A Purpose,” that brings singles together to mix and mingle for a special night of gourmet food and entertainment, with all proceeds going to give homeless children a Christmas they would never have otherwise.
Keeping Clients Safe
The matchmaking staff at Elite Connections have background checks done to ensure clients' safety, unlike other agencies that may put clients at risk of serious danger. Elite Connections value all of their clients, from the rich and famous, to the blue-collar worker. They love helping men and women from all walks of life in finding the perfect match.
A dynamic force in a highly competitive industry, Elite Connections CEO Sherri Murphy is known as the hardest working woman in the matchmaking industry, personally calling back clients to handle their concerns and interests and all hours of the day or night to suit their busy needs.
As Seen on Dr. Phil
The company has been featured on ET, CNBC, Dr. Phil, CBS, FOX, Bravo, OWN, Marie Claire, E! News, Business Insider, and “Secret Lives of the Super Rich,” among many more. It has an impressive record of lasting matches, A+ business ratings, and thousands of happy clients.
Potential clients may contact the company to be considered for a free consultation.
