Peregrine X Shareholder Notification - Appointment of Non-Executive

Peregrine X Ltd announces Shiv Mahalingham to the board.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Impact Investment company Peregrine X Ltd has announced that Shiv Mahalingham has been appointed as a non-executive director.

Shiv Mahalingham is listed in the Legal Media Expert Guide as a Best of the Best Adviser in 2020 – one of the Top 30 Transfer Pricing Advisers Globally as per expert guides.

Commenting on the appointment, Justin Last, Managing Director Peregrine X, said:

“We welcome Shiv to our Board. His global experience in driving significant business growth, his knowledge of the pricing markets and his expertise in building long-term partnerships will be invaluable as we continue to strengthen and grow Peregrine X.”

Commenting on his appointment, Shiv Mahalingham said:

“I am honored to be joining Peregrine X at such a challenging and exciting time. I am deeply passionate about this industry, the importance of the role of Big Data and sustainability and I look forward to contributing my experience and knowledge to benefit Peregrine X and its stakeholders.”

Peregrine X is a private equity group with a focus on impact investment in data analytics.

