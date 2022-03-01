Peregrine Analytics unveils Peregrine X, as the company restructures and aligns the brands

The group brand consolidation reflects the focus on data analytics and prepares the company for the next finance series round, prior to a public listing.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Peregrine Analytics today announced a comprehensive streamlining of its organization, that will enable it to improve customers’ experience, create significant technology advances, and better align the Company to implement its ultimate aim for a public listing.

The new structure, which will become effective in March 2022, will reorganize the Company into one main holding company, Peregrine X, and a series of operating groups around the globe.

“These fundamental changes to our global structure and leadership team will create a flatter, faster, and more efficient organization that increases our ability to take advantage of the company’s recent technology advancements,” said Justin Last, managing director at Peregrine Analytics.

“Our new, simplified structure, will help the organization move faster for customers and will bring product groups together, enabling increased collaboration across our offerings to provide better product integration. We will also be able to deploy critical capabilities globally—like R&D—to leverage scale and share best practices,” he continued.

ABOUT PEREGRINE

Peregrine is a cutting-edge analytics solution that provides near real time analytics for Oil, Water and Blood samples. The comprehensive reports generated by Peregrine Analytics enable companies to make quicker, effective and accurate decisions, thereby creating a positive impact on people, planet and of course, profits.