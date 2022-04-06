Eric Broughton Named CEO of OK2Charge
Eric brings over two decades of hands-on innovation in technology and software across multiple verticals. He’s hard wired to think ‘beyond the box’”SANTA ROSA BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OK2Charge, LLC, the software and technology platform for electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and software services designed for residential, commercial, and vacation-rental properties, today announced Eric R. Broughton now serves as Chief Executive Officer. Eric’s leadership and operational track record in directly related fields are key assets for delivering “the last mile” of EV charging where people live, work, and travel for vacation.
“Eric brings over two decades of hands-on innovation in technology and software across multiple verticals,” said Lino Maldonado, Co-Founder of OK2Charge and President of BeHome247. “His ability to see solutions from the perspective of an entrepreneur who created a new paradigm-shifting vertical in short-term rentals (STR), to his having led business units of multi-billion-dollar software portfolios, is exactly the combination we need to deliver the full potential of the OK2Charge platform. Eric’s exceptional combination of electrical engineering background with expertise in breakthrough property technology (“PropTech”) more than qualify him to lead the team. He’s hard wired to think ‘beyond the box’.”
Formerly Chief Strategy Officer of Inhabit IQ, Inc., Broughton led their Residential, Commercial, and Vacation divisions. His PropTech journey began when he co-founded Yield Technologies, Inc. ꟷ known for its RentSentinel and RentSocial products. As CEO of eSupply Systems, LLC he repositioned and streamlined the organization, which led to its acquisition by RealPage, Inc. Next, Eric co-founded ApartmentJet, Inc, a game changing PropTech platform that brought together residential and vacation industries, which Expedia Group, Inc. quickly acquired.
“Early in my career as an engineer, I was intrigued by the consumer and commercial consumption and financial implications of electricity. As an entrepreneur, I found purpose and passion for solving the unique challenges of real estate through innovation. Leading OK2Charge creates a natural confluence of those experiences.” said Broughton. “I am energized by the OK2Charge team and what they’ve accomplished. This team’s vision and mission perfectly align with my ever-expanding interests, experiences, core values, and passion for environmental sustainability,” he continued.
With Eric’s national recognition as a PropTech pioneer, leading speaker, and advocate for the rapidly expanding vacation and residential services industry, he brings to OK2Charge fresh perspective and a highly visible local-to-global presence. To educate neighborhoods to nations, and otherwise work to stem the increasing threats of climate change, already Eric is on the frontline with OK2Charge’s clean-energy message. Far beyond residential, commercial, and vacation real estate, Eric speaks to financial, automotive, environmental, and other fields.
