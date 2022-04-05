Novel by Leslie Liautaud touted as ‘expertly crafted’ story that ‘packs a powerful emotional punch’ by top trade mag
Leslie Liautaud
Forthcoming Blue Handle release praised by Publishers Weekly reviewer
This skillfully told coming-of-age story packs a powerful emotional punch that will stay in readers’ minds for years to come.”AMARILLO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leslie Liautaud’s novel Black Bear Lake is being compared to award-winning novels by The Fault in Our Stars author John Green (Looking for Alaska) and André Aciman (Call Me by Your Name) by one of the top reviewers in publishing.
— Publishers Weekly
Black Bear Lake — set for release by Blue Handle Publishing on September 13, 2022 — was hailed as “expertly crafted” with “beautifully descriptive prose” by a reviewer for Publishers Weekly, one of the industry’s top trade magazines.
“This skillfully told coming-of-age story packs a powerful emotional punch that will stay in readers’ minds for years to come,” said the review, adding that Black Bear Lake is a “wise and accomplished psychological novel.”
The full review will be published in the April 18 edition of Publishers Weekly in its BookLife section.
In the novel, Chicago stock trader Adam Craig’s marriage to his wife is failing due to unresolved childhood trauma buried in the summer of 1983. While Adam was on the edge of fifteen, that month spent with family at a camp in northern Wisconsin started out under a cloud created by Adam’s mother’s terminal disease and ended in a tragedy that he can’t shake decades later.
Liautaud, a Joseph Jefferson Award-winning playwright who lives in Nashville, will be discussing Black Bear Lake at the Mountains and Plains Independent Booksellers Association’s SpringCon in San Antonio, Texas, in late April.
Also at the conference will be Blue Handle Publishing author Andrew J Brandt, who’ll talk with booksellers about his forthcoming supernatural young adult thriller Picture Unavailable (October 25), which has been called cinematic and pitched as Stranger Things meets the Goonies.
Brandt’s 2021 release, Mixtape for the End of the World, is currently an MPIBA Reading the West Award nominee in the YA category.
About Blue Handle Publishing
Based in Amarillo, Blue Handle Publishing is a West Texas publishing company founded in 2020 by business entrepreneur and author Charles D’Amico. Its mission is to empower authors while publishing incredible works of fiction and nonfiction. For more information, please visit BlueHandlePublishing.com.
Charles D'Amico
Blue Handle Publishing
+15126956698 ext.
Charles@bluehandlepublishing.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other