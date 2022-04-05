Congress to Introduce Resolution Recognizing National Arab American Heritage Month
Congresswomen Tlaib and Dingell, reintroduce a resolution honoring Arab American Heritage Month, recognizing contributions Arab Americans have made to the U.S.
For over 150 years, Arab Americans have made significant contributions to America's society, culture, and diversity, and this legislation is a testament to that fact.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib (MI-13) and Congresswoman Debbie Dingell (MI-12), reintroduced a resolution honoring Arab American Heritage Month, a month-long celebration held in April to recognize the incredible contributions Arab Americans have made in the United States.
“It is an honor to introduce a resolution uplifting Arab American Heritage Month for the third year,” said Rep. Tlaib. “As an Arab American woman in Congress, I know how important it is to ensure we do all we can to make sure Arab Americans know that we belong in the United States and to show appreciation for our contributions to this country. Arab Americans make the United States a better place and I look forward to seeing this resolution adopted.”
“In cities like Dearborn that John and I called home for years, and neighborhoods across our entire nation, Arab Americans are an essential part of the fabric of our communities,” said Rep. Dingell. “The Arab American community in Michigan has long been an integral part of our identity, and their contributions to our state have impacted us for the better. They are doctors, teachers, government workers, small business owners, and service members – they are among the most loyal and patriotic Americans I know. I’m proud to celebrate them and their accomplishments throughout this Arab American Heritage Month.”
As reported by History.com, National Arab American Heritage Month has been unofficially observed during the month of April since 2017 to celebrate the rich and diverse culture and contributions of Arab Americans to the United States. An estimated 3.7 million Americans have Arab roots, with ancestries traced to 22 countries in the Middle East and North Africa, including Lebanon, Syria, Egypt, Palestine, Morocco, Iraq, Jordan, Yemen, Bahrain, Tunisia, Algeria, Sudan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, and others.
“Arab Americans are thrilled to learn Congress will formally recognize Arab American Heritage Month with a joint resolution,” said Warren David, president of Arab America and co-founder of the Arab America Foundation. “For over 150 years, Arab Americans have made significant contributions to America’s society, culture, and diversity and this legislation is a testament to that fact.”
“We thank Congresswomen Rashida Tlaib and Debbie Dingell for introducing this resolution, which recognizes, addresses, and celebrates the contributions which Arab Americans have made to this country,” said Rima Meroueh, director of the National Network for Arab American Communities. “Arab Americans are incredibly proud of our heritage, which represents the ties that bind our communities together.
40 states and territories, numerous major cities and counties, the State Department, and President Biden have all taken steps to formally or informally recognize April as Arab American Heritage Month. Adding Congress’ voice to that list is a key step on the path toward rolling back the systemic erasure of the Arab American community and celebrating the countless ways in which they make our country a better place every day.
Congresswomen Tlaib and Dingell previously led the introduction of a resolution honoring Arab American Heritage Month last year. This year the legislation has been endorsed by: Arab America, the Arab America Foundation, the National Network for Arab American Communities (NNAAC), and the Arab Community Center for Economic and Social Services (ACCESS).
The full text of the newly introduced resolution can be read here.
During the month of April, the Arab America Foundation formally recognizes the achievements of Arab Americans through the celebration of National Arab American Heritage Month (NAAHM). Across the country, cultural institutions, school districts, municipalities, state legislatures, public servants, and non-profit organizations issue proclamations and engage in special events that celebrate our community’s rich heritage and numerous contributions to society.
Last week, the President of the United States recognized the month of April as National Arab American Heritage Month with a special commemorative letter to the Arab America Foundation.
See President Biden’s Letter Here
Arab America and the Arab America Foundation launched the National Arab American Heritage Month initiative in 2017, with just a handful of states recognizing the initiative. Each year, our grass-roots network of over 250 Arab American volunteers in 28 states gathers hundreds of proclamations from their states, counties, municipalities, and local school districts.
This year there are several states where Arab Americans are seeking permanent legislation designating April as National Arab American Heritage Month. The following states have passed permanent legislation designating the month of April as NAAHM: Illinois; Oregon; Virginia; and Indiana (Senate). Currently, Michigan, Ohio, New York, Maryland, Rhode Island, and Indiana are pursuing legislation.
April 27th Event in Washington DC
On Wednesday, April 27, the Arab America Foundation will host a national event in Washington DC at the Middle East Institute commemorating National Arab American Heritage Month. The event will be attended by members of Congress, state and local leaders, and members of the Arab American community. The event highlights the Arab heritage and culture featuring (Iftar) dinner and cultural presentations.
To Register for the Event, Click Here
For sponsorship information contact Warren David at 313-999-6000
About the Arab America Foundation
The Arab America Foundation (www.arabamericafoundation.org) is a non-profit educational and cultural organization that promotes the Arab heritage in the U.S., educates Americans about the Arab heritage and identity, and connects and empowers Arab Americans.
