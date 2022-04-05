Community corrections driver and two inmates injured in crash

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE (22-18)

April 5, 2022 (Lincoln, Neb.) – A staff person and two inmates from the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln (CCC-L), were involved in a two-vehicle crash last night at 11th and L Street. All three were taken to the hospital for assessment of their injuries. The transportation van driver and one inmate remain hospitalized.

The collision happened shortly before midnight. The staff member had just picked up the inmates from their place of employment and was driving back to the facility. Investigators with the Lincoln Police Department (LPD) say a red Honda went through a red light and struck the van, sending it into the light pole. Both vehicles were severely damaged. The driver of the red vehicle left the scene on foot. He later called police to report the crash.

That driver was arrested for leaving the scene of an injury accident and was cited for driving under the influence, not having valid insurance and violating a traffic control signal.

The CCC-L staff member remains hospitalized with serious injuries. One inmate remains hospitalized with injuries to his back. The second inmate was medically cleared and allowed to return to the facility.

“The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services extends its appreciation to the Lincoln Police Department, the witnesses and others at the scene who provided assistance to our staff member and the two inmates involved in this crash,” said Director Scott R. Frakes.

