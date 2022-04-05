Submit Release
News Search

There were 610 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,877 in the last 365 days.

Community corrections driver and two inmates injured in crash

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE (22-18)

CONTACT Laura Strimple, Chief of Staff

OFFICE 402-479-5713 | laura.strimple@nebraska.gov  

April 5, 2022 (Lincoln, Neb.) – A staff person and two inmates from the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln (CCC-L), were involved in a two-vehicle crash last night at 11th and L Street. All three were taken to the hospital for assessment of their injuries. The transportation van driver and one inmate remain hospitalized.

The collision happened shortly before midnight. The staff member had just picked up the inmates from their place of employment and was driving back to the facility. Investigators with the Lincoln Police Department (LPD) say a red Honda went through a red light and struck the van, sending it into the light pole. Both vehicles were severely damaged. The driver of the red vehicle left the scene on foot. He later called police to report the crash.

That driver was arrested for leaving the scene of an injury accident and was cited for driving under the influence, not having valid insurance and violating a traffic control signal.

The CCC-L staff member remains hospitalized with serious injuries. One inmate remains hospitalized with injuries to his back. The second inmate was medically cleared and allowed to return to the facility.

“The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services extends its appreciation to the Lincoln Police Department, the witnesses and others at the scene who provided assistance to our staff member and the two inmates involved in this crash,” said Director Scott R. Frakes.

###

You just read:

Community corrections driver and two inmates injured in crash

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.