Route 322 EB Closed at Reidenbach Road in Earl Township, Lancaster County

04/05/2022 ​Detour in place Harrisburg, PA – Motorists in Lancaster County are advised eastbound Route 322 is closed at Reidenbach Road in Earl Township for emergency road repairs. Westbound Route 322 remains open with a 10-foot width restriction. A detour is in place for eastbound Route 322 using Route 23 and Railroad Avenue. Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA . 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts. Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at PennDOT District 8 Information about infrastructure in District 8, including completed work and significant projects, is available at District 8 Results . Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at PennDOT Projects MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson 717-418-5018