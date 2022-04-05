TikTok Launches National Arab-American Heritage Month Campaign Celebrating #ArabTikTok Influencers
Social media platform TikTok announced Friday that Arab Americans are being celebrated in April during National Arab American Heritage Month
In a statement, the company said, "For National Arab American Heritage Month (NAAHM), we're proud to shine a light on the creators and businesses who uplift and champion the Arab community every day on TikTok, and within their local neighborhoods. Throughout the month of April and beyond, TikTok is celebrating Arab American Heritage by recognizing the contributions and impact of the #ArabTikTok community. The Arab community on TikTok inspires us all year round, whether we're following trends or learning about Arab culture and history through the lens of our creators."
— Warren David, President, Arab America
In a statement, the company said, “For National Arab American Heritage Month (NAAHM), we’re proud to shine a light on the creators and businesses who uplift and champion the Arab community every day on TikTok, and within their local neighborhoods. Throughout the month of April and beyond, TikTok is celebrating Arab American Heritage by recognizing the contributions and impact of the #ArabTikTok community. The Arab community on TikTok inspires us all year round, whether we’re following trends or learning about Arab culture and history through the lens of our creators.”
Warren David, Arab America president and co-founder of the Arab America Foundation said, “Since our efforts to launch this national grass-roots initiative in 2017, more and more institutions in business, media, and education are celebrating National Arab American Heritage Month which is unprecedented in the history of the Arab American community.”
TikTok, known in China as Douyin is a video-focused social networking service owned by Chinese company ByteDance Ltd. It hosts a variety of short-form user videos, from genres like pranks, stunts, tricks, jokes, dance, and entertainment with durations from 15 seconds to ten minutes.
Some of the influencers TikTok plans to highlight include:
Mariam
Mariam is a passionate chef and baker who was inspired to cook while watching her Palestinian mom prepare delicious food for her and her nine siblings. She now shares beautiful renditions of her mother’s recipes, as well as her own original recipes, with her 7.4 million followers.
Adeib
Adeib, a photographer and comedian based in LA, keeps the TikTok community laughing with his relatable, anxiety-driven bedtime stories (sometimes told in a British accent). He regularly updates his 1.3 million followers on his spontaneous life as a photographer with vlog-style content.@micheline.maalouf, Micheline Maalouf: Micheline specializes in anxiety and complex trauma, using her platform to raise awareness about mental health issues. She helps us all get through life with tips from how to self-soothe with the Euphoria soundtrack to spotting red flags with your therapist.
The Golden Balance
The Golden Balance began using TikTok in 2020 as a way to share his passion for being in the kitchen by putting his own spin on global dishes, while also inspiring others to cook. Always wearing his signature black t-shirt, Ahmad’s entertaining videos feature a range of delicious and approachable recipes that will make anyone fall in love with cooking.@fooddolls, Alia and Radwa: These two Minnesota sisters, inspired by their mom’s Egyptian cooking growing up, love to cook and experiment in the kitchen. With over one million followers, Food Dolls has quickly become a go-to hub for delicious, easy recipes — like sesame-crusted feta — that empower others to feel comfortable and confident in the kitchen.
TikTok will highlight Arab-owned small businesses with a special #ArabTikTok SMB video series. The platform will also feature Arab music with R&B singer-songwriter Ilham and award-winning singer-songwriter Najwa Karam. These #ArabTikTok SMBs
During the month of April, the Arab America Foundation formally recognizes the achievements of Arab Americans through the celebration of National Arab American Heritage Month (NAAHM). Across the country, cultural institutions, school districts, municipalities, state legislatures, public servants, and non-profit organizations issue proclamations and engage in special events that celebrate our community’s rich heritage and numerous contributions to society.
Last week, the President of the United States recognized the month of April as National Arab American Heritage Month with a special commemorative letter to the Arab America Foundation.
See President Biden’s Letter Here
Arab America and the Arab America Foundation launched the National Arab American Heritage Month initiative in 2017, with just a handful of states recognizing the initiative. Each year, our grass-roots network of over 250 Arab American volunteers in 28 states gathers hundreds of proclamations from their states, counties, municipalities, and local school districts.
This year there are several states where Arab Americans are seeking permanent legislation designating April as National Arab American Heritage Month. The following states have passed permanent legislation designating the month of April as NAAHM: Illinois; Oregon; Virginia; and Indiana (Senate). Currently, Michigan, Ohio, New York, Maryland, Rhode Island, and Indiana are pursuing legislation.
April 27th Event in Washington DC
On Wednesday, April 27, the Arab America Foundation will host a national event in Washington DC at the Middle East Institute commemorating National Arab American Heritage Month. The event will be attended by members of Congress, state and local leaders, and members of the Arab American community. The event highlights the Arab heritage and culture featuring (Iftar) dinner and cultural presentations.
To Register for the Event, Click Here
For sponsorship information contact Warren David at 313-999-6000
To Register for a Sponsorship, Click Here
About the Arab America Foundation
The Arab America Foundation (www.arabamericafoundation.org) is a non-profit educational and cultural organization that promotes the Arab heritage in the U.S., educates Americans about the Arab heritage and identity, and connects and empowers Arab Americans.
Claire Boyle
Arab America Foundation
+1 877-272-2944
