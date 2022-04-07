Genesis Communications and 2K2M Global Network To Produce Military Video Show During SOFIC Conference
SOFIC Military Video and Radio Streaming Event
Storytelling From Top Former Military Leaders Broadcast on Social Media and Radio Stations GloballyTAMPA, FLORIDA, USA, April 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tampa, FL...Genesis Communications Media with 2K2M Global Network will produce a video/radio broadcast during the all important SOFIC Conference https://www.sofic.org/ in Tampa on May 17th from Noon to 3. Hosted by KAJ LARSEN, Navy Seal and former war news correspondent, KRISTIAN KREMPEL
Film Producer and Special Ops Consultant, ROBERT KELLER, Ranger and Special Forces, RYAN FUGIT, Film Director and former CIA Agent, SCOTT MANN,
Green Beret and Author. A dynamic group of communicators and insiders will entertain, inform and keep viewers engaged.
The show guests will included military leaders who were front and center on some of America's most important missions. Commanders, Captains, Colonel's, Navy Seals, Horse Soldiers and more. It will be broadcast on several social media platforms reaching over 30 million subscribers and on Florida radio stations with a potential audience of nearly 18 million. A live on site stage overlooking the Tampa inlet and Convention Center will attract an audience of thousands.
Sponsorship, activation and product placement opportunities are available.
For more information, contact Viorica Bruni at 813-250-3883 or email to contact@newstalkflorida.com
About Genesis Communications
Founded by Bruce Maduri in 1989, the company has owned and operated radio stations in the southeast of America. It also has formed United Cities Digital, which is the company that operates its digital assets including News Talk Florida and its social channels https://www.newstalkflorida.com/ The company home office is located in Tampa, FL.
About 2K2M Global Network
Founded by Bruce Maduri and Kristian Krempel, the company produces films, event productions and video streaming broadcasts for its related properties and clients around the globe. The home office is in Tampa, FL.
