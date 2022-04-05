Architecture & Construction Management Expert Witness Fred Lott to be Featured on Close Up Radio

WESTPORT, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Close Up Radio Spotlights a very diversified Architecture and Construction Management Expert Witness Fred Lott. He comes to us today with a broad depth of experience in 28 different fields of litigation experience.

Today, Fred will address the impact of Artificial Intelligence, Virtual Intelligence, and Reliable Intelligence and how he sees these information formats impacting Expert Witness Consultancy & Testimony.

Just a quick reminder to all of you joining today’s broadcast . . . Fred Lott is an expert witness specializing in preparing counsel for both trial and deposition on issues related to architecture and construction management.

With a broad depth of experience leading cross-discipline teams of design and engineering professionals and construction management teams, Fred has offered expert testimony throughout his career as an architect and construction executive for nearly 30 years. Fred’s uniqueness as an expert witness comes from his ability to see things that are often not readily identifiable by the plaintiff or the defendant.

EXPERT WITNESS: PROTECTION, THE STORY, IN-DEPTH KNOWLEDGE AND RELIABLE INFORMATION

To succeed as an Expert Witness, the Expert Witness must provide unbiased opinion as a measure of protection.

The successful expert witness needs to be capable of multiple perspectives, have in-depth knowledge bordering on being an academic, stay within the bounds of ethical restrictions and be able to assemble and deliver an understandable “story”. . . always giving a professional opinion and leaving the legal opinions to the lawyers, and the courts.

Fred's profile is available at Seak Expert Witness Directory and LinkedIn or contact Fred by telephone at 917-371-5149


