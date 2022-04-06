Dock Line Studios Premiers New Podcast, Impolite Company with Scott Wingerter

Impolite Company

MAGNOLIA, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2022/ EINPresswire.com / -- Dock Line Studios is premiering a new talk show, Impolite Company with Scott Wingerter . Impolite Company is a talk show that discusses all the things that you cannot discuss in polite company such as religion, politics, philosophy, and all of the other things that matter in life. The content of the show focuses on issues that impact the local Montgomery County (TX) community, as well as State and National Issues as well. The show follows a long form interview format to go deep into the subjects that are discussed and does not allow simple talking points to drive predesigned narratives.Host and content producer Scott Wingerter said, “I wanted to have a show where we could sit down with interesting people and really get into the meat of what people really thought.” Mr. Wingerter continued, “I’m sick of people being able to hide behind talking points, and never really being able to express what they truly believe. This is especially important with local political candidates who never get this opportunity, and yet it is so necessary for people in these local races to be able properly vet candidates.” The show isn’t just about politics, its more about policy. Scott Wingerter is a former public school history teacher, and currently is the headmaster of a private classical school. He holds a Masters in US History from Sam Houston State University, and has a background as a military intelligence analyst, an eclectic background that allows for interesting dialogue to happen throughout the show.Mr. Wingerter continued, “Two things that you are not supposed to talk about in polite company are religion and politics. These topics however are the core of what makes a person’s world view; therefore, it is absolutely essential that we talk about these things, and other important topics. We may not always agree on them, but to be able to talk about the things that matter in a civil way, while being intellectually honest is the only thing that is going to be able to heal the deep seeded division in the United States. If I have to be impolite to do that, then I will. Besides, it makes for some pretty entertaining discussions as well.”Impolite Company can be found at scottwingerter.com, on YouTube, as well as on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Google Podcasts. If you would like to reach Scott Wingerter, you can do so through his website, Scottwingerter.com. Impolite Company is always looking for guests to appear on the show.Website: https://scottwingerter.com/ Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/c/ImpoliteCompanyPodcast About Dock Line Studios:Podcast Recording Done RightCreativity doesn’t happen in a vacuum. When building our studios, I knew we needed to create a space that would nurture conversations. Throughout my career I found recording rooms to be sterile and lifeless, we are changing that here.Read More: https://thedockline.com/

Impolite Company with guest Marianna Maguire. Presented by The Dock Line