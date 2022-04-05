MGES USING NANOPARTICLES TO DEFEAT COVID-19 IN BUILDINGS, EVENT SPACES, CLASSROOMS, CAR DEALERSHIPS, AND HOSPITALS: ENTER “PHOTOMETRY,” TOO

Understanding some of the challenges of car dealers and auto dealerships, the most extensive and immediate need is directly in the offices of salespeople and sales managers.” — Mitch Waldberg

MGES of Kansas City, Kansas, a provider of unique engineered solutions in the areas of air filtration and LED lighting, is presently offering some of the most advanced technology available in the marketplace. By incorporating nanoparticle technology, MGES is utilizing enhanced air filtering systems to effectively eradicate and remove COVID-19, its variants, and other pathogens from enclosed indoor spaces and environments.

MGES is an “energy services partner” that delivers a variety of clean energy solutions to clients—from air filtration to solar microgrids and from waste-to-energy systems to energy efficient LED lighting panels. MGES delivers “photometric” designs to ensure optimal lighting at the lowest possible cost. Photometry is the science of measuring visible light in units that are weighted according to the sensitivity of the human eye.

MGES’ air filtration service & purification panel reduces floating particulates and kills airborne viruses and bacteria. MGES uses a simple, ceiling installation that requires little space redesign or remodeling.

In terms of car dealerships specifically, MGES’ systems are installed in several automobile showrooms, thereby enhancing the experience of the automotive customer while helping to cleanse the air against harmful bacteria and viruses (including COVID-19 and its variants). MGES has one of the most cost-effective and efficient solutions available for classrooms. According to the website, EnergyEfficientDevices.org, “LED lighting car dealerships make your auto dealership the brightest car lot on the block. Using the latest LED lighting fixtures with high output COB LEDs will enhance the lighting throughout your dealership–from the front-line row of cars to the showroom and service bays.”

According to MGES’s Founder and CEO, Mitch Waldberg: “Understanding some of the challenges of car dealers and auto dealerships, the most extensive and immediate need is directly in the offices of salespeople and sales managers, as well as in waiting lounges and other service areas—especially where there are lower ceilings and where many people congregate in smaller spaces. When it comes to protecting employees and customers alike, it is all about “contact points.” The more “contact points,” the more the need for enhanced air filtration and advanced LED lighting.”

As always, MGES offers unique engineering solutions, as well as free quotes and assessments to first-time customers. For more information, go to www.mg-es.com.