Bridge Replacement Project to Begin on Gristmill Road in Earl Township, Lancaster County

Harrisburg, PA – A bridge replacement project on Gristmill Road (T-600) in Earl Township, Lancaster County, is set to begin later this month. The bridge spans the Conestoga River just north of Mill Road.
Weather permitting, work will begin Monday, April 25. The bridge will be closed, and a detour will be in place using Route 322 and Martindale Road (Route 1010).
Susquehanna Valley Construction Corporation of New Cumberland, PA, is the prime contractor on this $2,628,858 project.
This project is expected to be completed by April 12, 2023.
MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson 717-418-5018
