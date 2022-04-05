Soetkin Milbouw Collaborates With The Outlaw Ocean Music Project And Journalist Ian Urbina On New Musical Venture
A refreshing and intriguing concept.”WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a heartfelt video, composer Soetkin Milbouw reveals why she joined forces with investigative reporter Ian Urbina to draw attention to human rights and environmental abuses at sea within The Outlaw Ocean Music Project.
— Soetkin Milbouw, for The Outlaw Ocean Music Project
The Outlaw Ocean Music Project, run by the label Synesthesia Media, is a global and expansive effort to disseminate The Outlaw Ocean Project’s investigative journalism to a broader audience by releasing music inspired by offshore reporting.
Spanning genres from classical to hip-hop to electronic, hundreds of musicians from around the world have joined the effort. Many of the artists who participate in the project draw from an audio archive of field recordings captured by Urbina while reporting offshore.
Soetkin Milbouw is a Belgian contemporary pianist and composer. Soetkin had an early introduction to music, learning the piano from her grandmother at a young age. After years of learning classical music, she began finding her own sound and started composing music inspired by contemporary classical composers such as Ludovico Einaudi and Ólafur Arnalds.
In the video posted by The Outlaw Ocean Project, Milbouw discusses her creative process and how Urbina’s reporting in his 2019 book The Outlaw Ocean impacted her music.
“With The Outlaw Ocean Music Project, there was a higher purpose to my songs and I, as an artist, was one small part of something bigger and greater than me,” Milbouw said. “While my music was still based on my emotions, it was all in reaction to Ian’s reporting.”
After the release of her first EP “Nubes Papilio” in 2017, Soetkin teamed up with the New York-based label Sonder House for the release of “Equinox.”
“My music is a tribute to those moments of hope found buried underneath the gloomy reality of the sea, and I hope that their messages and stories are conveyed to whoever listens,” Milbouw added.
“Arctic Waters” by Soetkin Milbouw is available in all stores, including Apple Music, YouTube, and Spotify.
Synesthesia Media announces new waves of releases monthly on its social media.
About The Outlaw Ocean Project:
The Outlaw Ocean Project is a non-profit journalism organization founded by Ian Urbina that produces investigative stories about environmental and human rights concerns at sea globally. The project seeks to not only produce polished, narrative investigative journalism, but also to amplify that reportage by converting it into other other mediums to reach new audiences all over the world.
