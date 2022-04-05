New Silver Launches a FinTech Scholarship Program
Global Defi Startup to Give Back to Tomorrow’s Youth
We are very excited to be able to offer these scholarships to provide students with the opportunity to advance their knowledge and grow a competitive skill set that sets them above the rest.”WEST HARTFORD , CONNECTICUIT, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Silver, a leading technology company that provides fast financing to real estate investors, has recently announced its FinTech scholarship program that is targeted towards students who are in technology or entrepreneurship-based majors. The scholarship strives to encourage young entrepreneurs to dream big and start a business of their own one day by enabling young students with the power and tools to do so.
With FinTech in mind, the scholarship program will be based off a 1,000 word essay on the topic of the applicant’s opinion on what the future of financial technology in the world will look like, specifically in the real estate industry. There will be three winners of the scholarship with first place receiving a prize of $5,000 and second and third place both receiving $2,500. The team will be making decisions based on the relevance and quality of the essay.
“We are very excited to be able to offer these scholarships to provide students with the opportunity to advance their knowledge and grow a competitive skill set that sets them above the rest,” said New Silver’s CEO, Kirill Bensonoff. “At New Silver, we enjoy giving back to the younger generation by encouraging careers in finance and technology.”
The scholarship is currently open to applicants who are enrolled or currently starting the process of enrollment as a full-time student at an accredited U.S college or university. Applicants must be considered a U.S citizen or a permanent resident which includes DACA students. The last date for entries will be July 31, 2022.
New Silver is hoping to propel the next generation of real estate entrepreneurs by harnessing the potential for students to predict how current technology will end up shaping the business industry tomorrow. The company is aiming to inspire students to be the next innovators by providing them with the ability to earn an education and change the world. If you or someone you know are interested in applying please click the link below to enter: https://newsilver.com/scholarship/.
About New Silver Lending LLC:
New Silver is a technology company that provides fast financing to real estate investors who focus on fix and flip residential projects. New Silver’s proprietary software accelerates, automates and streamlines loan originations while using data to reduce default risk. Additionally, New Silver’s FlipScout tool uses intelligence in order to help find real estate investment projects with the highest ROI. For more information please visit https://www.newsilver.com.
