Local Charlotte Sign Company Wins 24 Awards at the Printing Industry of the Carolinas Award Competition

Joe Gass, President/CEO of Heritage Printing, Signs & Displays, accepts one of the 24 awards won at the ceremony. He is joined by his son Caleb and installation team member Will Montanez. The award-winning lenticular wall display that won the President's Our Story Award. Lenticular wall displays are designed to change from one image to another when viewed from another angle.

Heritage Printing, Signs & Displays was recognized as the winner of the President’s Our Story Award for the most challenging or favorite job of the year.

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PRINTING EXCELLENCE IN THE CAROLINAS RECOGNIZED

Heritage Printing, Signs & Displays

Announced as Winner in the 2021 PICA Awards

The Printing Industry of the Carolinas (PICA) has announced that Heritage Printing, Signs & Displays of Charlotte is an award winner in the 2021 PICA Awards Competition. The announcement was made on April 2, 2022, during the 2021 PICA Awards Banquet held in Charlotte, North Carolina. The PICA Awards competition is celebrating its 56th season and continues to be one of the largest printing contests in the nation.

This year, the PICA Awards attracted more than 400 entries from 32 printing companies, along with more than 149 entries from 6 graphic arts high schools and 6 college graphic arts programs from across the Carolinas.

Heritage Printing, Signs & Displays won 18 Best of Category Awards, 4 Special Judges Awards, and 1 Award of Excellence. Only one “Best of” may be given in each category. One or more Special Judges Award or Award of Excellence may be given in each category, limited to no more than one third of total entries per category.

A panel of out-of-state judges with extensive experience in printing and print production was brought in to examine the work. Each entry was judged on its own merit in a category with similar printed pieces. The judging criteria included: registration, crossovers, clarity and neatness, sharpness of halftones and line drawings, richness and tonal qualities of color, paper and ink selection, ink coverage, the difficulty of printing, effective contrast or softness, finishing, bindery, and overall visual impact.

Since 1931, the Printing Industry of the Carolinas, Inc. (PICA) has been dedicated to advancing the success of the Carolinas’ printing and imaging industry. PICA provides training, resources, and a voice of advocacy on both a state and national level.

PICA is a trade association representing the graphic communications industry in North and South Carolina. North Carolina ranks as the 16th largest state print market in the United States with $3.78 billion in sales, 1,215 total printing establishments, and 20,050 employees. South Carolina ranks 30th in the nation, with $1.48 billion in sales, 501 establishments, and 8,357 employees. PICA is headquartered in Charlotte, NC. For more information, visit www.picanet.org.

The PICA Awards Competition, owned and managed by the Printing Industry of the Carolinas (PICA), is an annual event established in 1966 that recognizes and rewards printing and imaging companies who combine fine craftsmanship with technology to produce outstanding finished products. The award-winning companies are honored each year at the PICA Awards Banquet.

For more information, call Joe Gass of Heritage Printing, Signs & Displays at (704) 551-0700.