Meeting Notice: Nutrient Management Advisory Committee to meet April 19

ANNAPOLIS, MD—The Nutrient Management Advisory Committee will meet Tuesday, April 19, at 9:30 a.m. The meeting will be held at MDA Headquarters (50 Harry S Truman Pkwy, Annapolis, Md.) with an option to participate virtually. Members of the Phosphorus Management Tool Advisory Committee have been invited to attend this meeting, as well. The meeting agenda will include discussion of proposed changes to Nutrient Management regulations.
For virtual meeting access, please contact the Nutrient Management Program at 410-841-5959 or contact Dwight Dotterer via email, dwight.dotterer@maryland.gov.
