Decision Foundry Officially Launches
Decision Foundry provides expanded Salesforce Marketing Cloud implementation services including Analytics Cloud, Customer Data Platform, and Datorama
Our business has grown and changed dramatically. It became clear that we needed to develop and grow our Salesforce delivery services to better meet the demands of our partners.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Decision Foundry, a Nabler affiliate, officially launched including its new identity, reflecting the company's defined strategy centered on Salesforce Marketing Cloud, Datorama, and Tableau implementations and consulting. Decision Foundry’s new look represents a commitment to innovation and the company's role and purpose in driving better decision-making for its partners.
Decision Foundry’s core business is the growing Salesforce Marketing Cloud implementation needs of agencies and advertisers that specialize in retail and consumer products, media, automotive and health and life sciences. The new brand represents a commitment to delivering better data experiences and improving data-driven decision-making.
"Over the past few years, our business has grown and changed dramatically. It became clear that we needed to develop and grow our Salesforce delivery services to better meet the demands of our partners,” said Ross Jenkins, Decision Foundry’s Chief Executive Officer. “The rebranding marks a new era both inside the company and out, with a strategy hyper-focused on Salesforce Marketing Cloud, Datorama, and Tableau. Decision Foundry’s pioneering spirit in the visualization and design spaces, along with its clear strategy, will power our work as we partner with our clients to help solve complex, messy marketing data challenges."
With its unmatched foundation in visualization, Decision Foundry offers a full suite of Salesforce implementation services that solve intricate data integration and reporting automation challenges.
About Decision Foundry
Decision Foundry is a top-tier Salesforce integration partner supporting Datorama, CDP, Tableau, Tableau CRM, and Salesforce Marketing Cloud, proper. Our global team includes some of the industry’s leading practitioners in data analytics and visual communication. We organize marketing data across our clients' entire tech stack — from delivery to IO management to billing and reconciliation to automated insights and brand/sales lift.
Steven Deering
Decision Foundry
steven.d@decisionfoundry.com