INC 5000 FASTEST GROWING COMPANY YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY TO CONTINUE YHSGR MASTERMIND GROUPS AS COMPANY EXPANDS

We want to continue to expand throughout the state of California by maintaining our team culture; the only way to do that is with small Mastermind Groups”ROSEMEAD, CA, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After Completing $1 Billion in Real Estate Transactions Founder Sticks to Winning Formula for Success with Mastermind Groups
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty (YHSGR) today announced the expansion of its signature ‘YHSGR Mastermind Groups’ as leadership holds true to its foundational strategies while the firm continues its rapid growth. Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty CEO, Rudy Lira Kusuma, believes small Mastermind Groups (between two to no more than twelve) are one of the keys to ongoing success, allowing the firm to serve over 5000 families and closed over $1 Billion in real estate transactions to date. "We want to continue to expand throughout the state of California by maintaining our team culture; the only way to do that is with small Mastermind Groups," said Kusuma.
“The goal of our YHSGR Mastermind Groups is to foster a friendly alliance with one or more YHSGR associates who will encourage each other to follow through with both plan and purpose,” said Lori Hintz, Managing Broker for Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty. “The group helps to organize and implement our VIP Home Selling System, while maintaining love and care for each other. As we continue to grow, we want to keep the small groups family atmosphere, where each YHSGR associates elevate, encourage, and empower each other both personally, professionally, and financially.”
YHSGR holds the following Core Value Commitments that are embodied at during everyday business transactions and at the Mastermind Groups:
• Second Mile Service
• Empower and Inspire Others to Achieve More
• Results Driven
• Value Relationships by Openly Expressing Gratitude
• Embrace Continuous Improvements
At YHSGR, the firm holds a deep belief that when a harmonious group of two or more people come together for a specific purpose, or around a specific topic, they bring forth the power of creativity and support that one can’t find when going it alone. This belief is, in part, inspired by the works of Napoleon Hill, who wrote in his seminal work Think and Grow Rich, “Maintain perfect harmony between yourself and every member of your mastermind group. If you fail to carry out this instruction to the letter, you may expect to meet with failure. The master mind principle cannot obtain where perfect harmony does not prevail.”
As the team continues to grow, the firm’s leadership wants each team member to feel connected to one another. In the words of Hill, “Every mind needs friendly contact with other minds, for food of expansion and growth.”
"We are proud to be one of the fastest-growing real estate companies nationwide. If you're looking to buy or sell a home, Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty is there for you every step of the way. You can count on knowledgeable agents with PERFORMANCE GUARANTEES that are ready to handle every situation, giving you the peace of mind that you made the perfect choice in a Real Estate Agent and Company," said Chelsea Villarreal, COO at Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty. "Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty and their agents know when you put others first, you will never be second. It Is Our Mission, To Positively Impact The Lives of People, Through Second Mile Service, Innovative Systems, and Charitable Giving.
For more information on working with YHSGR whether you’re a buyer, seller, or even an aspiring real estate agent, visit www.YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
About Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty: Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty was founded with this vision: to be the best place to work, buy, and sell real estate. CEO, Rudy L. Kusuma, is a leader in the real estate industry, standing behind a set of core values that clients have come to appreciate in a realtor. Kusuma and the Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty team have sold over 5,000 homes totaling more than $1 Billion in real estate transactions. Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty has was named as an INC 5000 Fastest Growing Private Company in America in 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020.
