Active Adventures & Austin Adventures Conclude Travel Advisor Appreciation Month with Trip Winner Announcement
The two brands celebrated and recognized the hard work of travel professionals with a month of giveaways, including two spots on an upcoming trip.
I love promoting Austin and Active Adventures to my clients...Thanks to Austin and Active Adventures I will have firsthand experience to draw from when promoting their adventures in the future.”BILLINGS, MONTANA, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To conclude the month spent celebrating, educating, and appreciating the travel advisor community, Active Adventures and Austin Adventures (recently joined together in July 2021) announced their grand prize trip winner via social media on April 1, 2022.
— Anna Wakham, Key To The World Travel
Throughout the month of March, the two brands hosted three webinars, sharing information on new trips, brand nuances, and details on their month of giveaways. In the 31 days of March, there were more than 30 giveaways, including a free trip on Austin Adventure’s flagship adventure trip featuring Yellowstone National Park.
“There have been challenges on top of challenges on top of challenges for everyone in the travel professional community,” says Wendy van Lieshout, CEO of Active Adventures and Austin Adventures. “As the world begins to open back up to travel, we felt this was a fitting time to celebrate the hard – and often invisible – work that is done by travel professionals every day.”
On Friday, April 1st, Austin Adventures and Active Adventures announced the winner of their trip giveaway in their private Travel Advisor Facebook Group after calling the winner, Anna Wakham of Key To The World Travel and member of Travel Leaders Network Group.
“I love promoting Austin and Active Adventures to my clients and have been dreaming of joining an adventure one day,” says Wakham. “I was thrilled to hear the news that I had won! Thanks to Austin and Active Adventures I will have firsthand experience to draw from when promoting their adventures in the future.”
Austin Adventures is also announcing its own industry recognition. The brand has been honored with two TravelAge West 2022 Editor’s Pick Awards in the categories of Best Tour Operator for Multigenerational Travel and Best Tour Operator for Adventure Travel as part of the TravelAge West WAVE (Western Advisors’ Votes of Excellence) Awards.
The Editor’s Picks were chosen by Publisher/Editor-in-Chief Ken Shapiro and the entire editorial team of TravelAge West. Review methods included product analysis, on-site visits and a survey of a select group of travel advisors and industry experts.
With this distinction, Editor’s Pick honorees are also in the running for a WAVE Award, to be determined by a TravelAge West readers’ choice poll conducted during the month of April. The voting is open to readers of the print and online publication and will be available on TravelAge West's website.
About Active Adventures & Austin Adventures:
With over 60 years of combined experience, Active Adventures and Austin Adventures set the standard for inspiring, all-inclusive, small-group adventures in the most breath-taking regions of the world. Their teams across New Zealand, North America, Peru, Nepal and the Netherlands ensure every detail is looked after. Hand-picked guides with a wealth of experience and local knowledge lead the way as guests enjoy exclusive accommodations, top-notch dining and unique activities showcasing the best of each region.
Each of their 100+ trips are crafted to perfection, encouraging guests to not only challenge themselves physically but also to take a deep dive in the local way of life in every destination. For more information, please visit activeadventures.com and austinadventures.com.
