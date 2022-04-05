A 'One Stop Shop' Therapy & Family Research Center (TFRC) for Special Needs Families Celebrated Ribbon Cutting in Boca
The Toby and Leon Cooperman TFRC will be a One-Stop Shop for Families with Special Needs
The opening of the Toby and Leon Cooperman Therapy & Family Resource Center is truly a momentous occasion in our community and our agency’s history”BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Toby and Leon Cooperman Therapy & Family Resource Center (TFRC), a one-stop shop for families with special needs in Palm Beach County, celebrated its opening with a ribbon cutting today at 21100 Ruth & Baron Coleman Blvd in Boca Raton. The TFRC will begin offering treatment and therapies in May; family consultations and tours start this week.
According to the Palm Beach County School District, approximately 32,000 children in grades K-12 have a developmental or intellectual disability. The center has already received the endorsement of the Palm Beach County School District, as well as some of the most respected organizations in the community.
“The opening of the Toby and Leon Cooperman Therapy & Family Resource Center is truly a momentous occasion in our community and our agency’s history and comes at a critical time as more and more children are being diagnosed earlier with disabilities, and families need assistance,” said Danielle Hartman, President and CEO of Rales JFS. “Our agency is uniquely qualified to provide a ‘one stop shop’ concept because of our myriad of programs and services where all family needs can be met in one place, reducing and removing two of the biggest barriers to care we have heard loudly from our families – time and affordability.”
The TFRC will provide children with varying needs and abilities affordable access to treatment and therapies in order for maximum realization of their developmental, educational, and personal potential. The center will also equip parents and other caregivers with the necessary information and support to ensure a therapeutic continuum, and provide the education and guidance needed to build stronger families.
The center will offer a significant amount of financial assistance in addition to accepting most major insurances.
The TFRC will meet the urgent need in the South Florida community for access to affordable therapies and family support.
These therapies offered include Applied Behavioral Analysis (ABA), Occupational, Physical and Speech Therapy, in addition to Counseling, Psychiatry, Psychological Testing and Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) Assessment.
The center will also offer age-appropriate social skills groups, sensory groups, fine motor skills groups, support groups as well as parent education classes and workshops to meet the needs of the entire family.
A state-of-the-art multi-purpose sensory room inside the TFRC will provide both a space for clients to work one-on-one with their therapists, as well as parents to interact with their children in a very unique and transformative way.
The TFRC will serve children and families throughout Palm Beach County and will offer expanded hours of operation to best accommodate families: Monday through Thursday, 8:30 am – 8:00 pm, Friday 9:00 am to 4:00 pm, and Sundays 9:00 am to 3:00 pm.
To learn more about the TFRC, please contact Rales JFS at 561-852-3333.
About Ruth & Norman Rales Jewish Family Services
For 40 years, Rales JFS has provided help, hope and humanity through their comprehensive range of programs that serve people of all ages and beliefs. With locations in Boca Raton and Delray Beach, programs include food and financial assistance, affordable counseling and mental health services, senior services, programs for children and families, career and employment services and many volunteer opportunities. To learn more, visit www.ralesjfs.org or email info@ralesjfs.org.
