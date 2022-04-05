De Lima slams fake news about 4Ps services being discontinued if incumbents are not elected

Re-electionist Senator Leila M. de Lima dispelled fake news stories peddled by sinister quarters claiming that the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) will be discontinued if the incumbents are not elected.

De Lima, the principal author of Republic Act No. 11310 or the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) Institutionalization Act, maintained that the services of 4Ps will continue regardless of who wins in the upcoming polls.

"The people behind the spread of this fake news about 4Ps are opportunists who will stop at nothing to pursue selfish interests and win in unfair ways," she said.

"Ganyan na sila kadesperado, ang magdulot ng agam-agam at pangamba sa mahihirap nating kababayan para lang makakuha ng boto. Ang 4Ps ay batas na, at hindi mahihinto ang serbisyong natatanggap ng mga benepisyaryo kahit sino ang maupo. Sinigurado po natin yan nung ginawa natin yung panukalang batas," she added.

In a Facebook post, Zena Bernardo, a development worker active in outreach programs and mother of Maginhawa Community Pantry Organizer Patreng Non, lamented the spread of fake news threatening to cut qualified beneficiaries of 4Ps services.

"Hindi totoong kapag hindi ninyo binoto ang nakaupong Governor at Mayor ay hindi ninyo makukuha ang 4Ps benefits. Senator Leila secured that with the 4Ps Law," Bernardo said. "Kumakalat ang pananakot na ito sa mga probinsiya sa Mindanao. Baka dapat magkaroon ng paglilinaw ang DSWD tungkol dito," Bernardo added.

RA 11310, which was signed last April 17, provides conditional cash grants to qualified indigent families for a maximum of seven years, to improve their health, nutrition, and the education of their children aged 0-18.

As the principal sponsor and author of the 4Ps Bill in the Senate, De Lima sought the invaluable inputs from various local government units and other stakeholders to ensure the measure's successful signing into law.

The lady Senator from Bicol urged the public to be more vigilant against the purveyors of fake news who are taking advantage of the upcoming elections to achieve their selfish agendas.

"Maging mapanuri po tayo sa mga balita at impormasyon na ating natatanggap. Marami ngayong mapagsamantala at sinungaling na gagawin ang lahat para lang manalo sa eleksyon," she said.

"Ang 4Ps ay isang pamumuhunan sa magandang kinabukasan ng mga maralita nating kababayan. Malaking bagay ito para maiangat ang antas ng pamumuhay ng mga kapuspalad na nagsisikap na umunlad. Resulta ito ng pagkakaisa ng mga Pilipino, at hindi nakadepende sa kapritso ng ilang politiko," she added.