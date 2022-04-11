Catania Media Consultants CEO Joseph Catania Is Interviewed By Daily Ad Brief
Best Agency Award From UpCity Marketplace
Don't Burn Money When Marketing on Digital Platforms
Don't burn your money, see how Catania Media can launch campaigns with expert strategy”TAMPA, FLORIDA, USA, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Catania CEO Interview Press Release
— Joseph Catania
Joseph Catania Appears on Media Champions
Tampa, FL…Joseph Catania was asked to appear on Media Champions with Mary Therese Griffin for Daily Ad Brief. The discussion was on media and marketing for small companies and startups. They also discussed the changing media market for marketing in a digital world. The technology has changed quickly, and Catania Media has a way to story tell his clients in a way to get results. Joseph emphasized “don’t burn your money”, see how Catania can launch campaigns with an expert strategy. Joseph has been a long-time resident of the Tampa area and is the CFO of one of the most respected law firms in Tampa, Catania and Catania. He has recently branched out to assist other Law firms and Medical Practices with their digital marketing strategies. The discussion on Daily Ad Brief is about his success, methods and secret sauce on how to get outstanding results for his clients. It’s called the Catania Method. Check it out here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mnxTTz3Dhbg
About Catania Media Consultants
Catania Media Consultants is a team of marketing experts targeting digital and video strategies for law firms and medical practices. The group won the Best of Tampa Bay Award in 2021. Led by Joseph Catania, the company has successfully built a marketing practice that exceeds the expectations of its clients and ad partners. They pride on not only their market success for their partners, but also on their contributions to the local community with charitable work in feeding the hungry, cleaning the environment and assisting the church to make the world a better place. https://cataniamediaconsultants.com/
Contact Joe Catania at jc@cataniamedia.com or (813) 598-7046 for more information.
Joseph Catania
Catania Media Consultants
+1 813-598-7046
jc@cataniamedia.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Media Champions Interview with Catania Media Consultants CEO Joseph Catania