in/PACT Names Phil Rubin Advisory Board Chair, Succeeding Jim Stengel

in/PACT Names Phil Rubin Advisory Board Chair, Succeeding Jim Stengel, former global CMO of Procter & Gamble who will remain on the board.

CHARLESTON, SC, USA, April 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- in/PACT, an Enterprise SaaS Social Good Loyalty Leader with the mission to enable purpose driven brands and their loyalty members to connect with and donate to thousands of local charities across the country, announces the appointment of Phil Rubin as the Chair of its Advisory Board. Rubin succeeds Jim Stengel, former global CMO of Procter & Gamble who will remain on the board.

Partnering with in/PACT CEO Craig Brennan, Rubin will lead the Advisory Board and help in/PACT grow relationships with the largest and most impactful brands and customer loyalty programs. The board will include a set of proven diverse leaders from the private and non-profit sectors, with a shared commitment to leverage the relationships leading brands have with their customers and other stakeholders in support of brand-aligned charitable giving.

Rubin has over 25 years senior leadership experience with a focus on customer loyalty, data-driven marketing and driving profitable organic growth for leading global brands. He recently founded Grey Space Matters, a firm that helps companies accelerate growth through innovation, strategy, development and execution. Previously Rubin was EVP, Global Insights and Strategic Partnerships at Bond Brand Loyalty, which acquired Rubin’s company rDialogue, a leading independent loyalty strategy and analytics firm. Rubin has an MBA from the A. B. Freeman School of Business at Tulane University and a BS in Finance from LSU.

“We are honored to have Phil Rubin join in/PACT as the Chairman of our Advisory Board,” said Brennan. “Phil brings a tremendous depth and breadth of experience working with leading brands to move the needle to enhance and innovate customer loyalty programs. He will bring the same enthusiasm and expertise to share Social Good Loyalty with leading consumer brands.”

“I’m thrilled to be leading the in/PACT Advisory Board. Their product is a perfect solution for brand and loyalty leaders that recognize the link between brand purpose, stakeholder capitalism and loyalty,” noted Rubin.

“Too many loyalty programs focus solely on discounts and transactional value, leaving it to others to secure genuine, emotional customer connections,” Rubin continued. “To remain competitive, businesss must align with customers and demonstrate that helping others and doing well in business go hand-in-hand. I’m thrilled to bring together a group of senior advisors that share a commitment to improving the world through capitalism and ‘growing the world’s heart’.”

