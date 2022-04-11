A Neighborhood’s Long Struggle with an Offensive Landfill

A satellite image of some the beautiful homes that are just a baseball throw from Holcim's Lordstown Landfill. The toxic gases and dust do not have to travel far to impact the residents.

Lafarge excavated the original phases of the landfill 50 feet deep and through two groundwater zones. 40 million gallons of water/year gets into the landfill. Pumps were used to keep the sidewalls from collapsing. In 2015 the OEPA caught the landfill pumping the water.