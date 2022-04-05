Meet the Sponsors for the Maritime Reconnaissance & Surveillance Technology USA Conference

SMi Group reports: four weeks remaining until the Maritime Reconnaissance & Surveillance Technology USA Conference convenes

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, April 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Only four weeks to go until the Inaugural Maritime Reconnaissance and Surveillance Technology USA conference, taking place on 5th and 6th May, Arlington, Virginia USA.

This year's conference will bring together senior military leaders, project decision-makers, and technical experts alongside cutting edge industry solution providers to collaborate on future endeavours that will not only enhance maritime situational awareness but also empower nations and commercial companies to better secure their interests.

With only four weeks remaining, interested parties are encouraged to register their attendance as soon as possible at: http://www.maritime-recon.com/PR5EIN

SMi Group are proud to announce this year’s conference sponsors, which include: MARSS, MAXAR and Tetron.

About MARRSS:

At MARSS we help our customers to strengthen their defence & security and modernise their cities. Our AI powered IoT platform, NiDAR provides turnkey solutions by fusing intelligence and surveillance to grant full situational awareness and control. This highly diverse solution is used to enhance complex military operations against asymmetrical (air/land/sea) threats, critical infrastructure protection, superyacht privacy protection, vessel overboard rescue, and to enable a better quality of government service and citizen welfare through smart and secure nations. Trusted globally, our technology helps protect over 3 million lives today.

About MAXAR:

Maxar partners with innovative businesses and more than 50 governments to monitor global change, deliver broadband communications and advance space operations with capabilities in Space Infrastructure and Earth Intelligence.

About Tetron:

Textron Inc. is one of the world’s best known multi-industry companies, recognized for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, E-Z-GO, Arctic Cat and many more. The company leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative products and services.

By attending the conference, delegates will be able to:

•Listen to keynote briefings from US military leaders operating in the maritime reconnaissance and surveillance arena

•Hear from key allied military leaders working in their national maritime reconnaissance field

•A unique focus on Unmanned ISR platforms, Space-based Maritime Reconnaissance, Fleet Air Arm ISR capabilities, Sensors at Sea and more

•Maritime equipment exhibition from conference sponsors showcasing the latest technology

•Informal networking time factored in so you can gather insight from peers and colleagues also shaping and influencing maritime reconnaissance and surveillance systems today

•Discover the new trends and updates in the maritime reconnaissance market and learn of how to integrate these new technologies to enhance your operational effectiveness

Download the brochure and view the 2-day agenda at: http://www.maritime-recon.com/PR5EIN

