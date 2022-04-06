Soliton launches the lowest latency video streaming solution over cellular
Soliton develops new Zao-X for absolute real time live streaming from camera over 4G and 5G with worlds lowest latencies for remote live streaming.AMSTERDAM, NORTH HOLLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, April 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Soliton Systems, a global manufacturer of ultra low latency live streaming and IT security solutions, has announced the launch of Zao-X, the world’s lowest latency mobile video encoder that streams over 4G and 5G.
The Zao-X has been uniquely designed to live stream with almost-zero delay from a remote camera whether it be a broadcast camera, surveillance camera, or from cameras used for remote control of vehicles or heavy machinery in teleoperation environments. As it uses cellular connectivity, it can support multiple SIM cards to bond multiple network operators together for resilience, while being totally untethered.
Soliton Systems is a world leading developer of live streaming video technology over the cellular and satellite network. Their Zao range of products and encrypted RASCOW transmission technology are in use by global broadcasters and surveillance agencies for highly reliable live streaming. The Zao-X is the latest encoder for fully encrypted live streaming with end-to-end latencies well below 100ms from the remote camera back to the receiving end, such as within a command and control room, or MCR room.
Go Ito, Managing Director of Soliton Systems Europe explains “With the Zao-X, we have opened up a market that was previously deemed impossible. Traditional 4G and 5G live streaming would take between 1 to 2 seconds. We took that latency below 0.1 second, so now live streaming can be used to remotely control devices such as drones, vehicles and heavy machinery that can be operated remotely in almost real-time, where any slight delay could compromise safety.”
The Zao-X also supports a range of video codecs from 720p to UHD 4K as a hardware encoder, and Soliton will also make available a software version where manufacturers can OEM the live streaming technology within their own hardware, whether it be within a drone, vehicle or even a robot. Soliton has seen a demand from many organizations to OEM technology including Smart City initiatives for car sharing applications, defense and military applications, and as a major role in autonomous driving applications.
The Zao-X will begin shipping immediately and interested parties can contact Soliton Systems via the Soliton website.
About Soliton Systems:- As a leading Japanese technology company serving many industries across the globe, Soliton has pioneered IT security solutions for protecting company IT resources, and also develops highly reliable live streaming solutions for surveillance and broadcast solutions. Soliton continues to innovate in many markets and the products continue to grow and innovate with a strong emphasis on Research & Development to serve an ever-changing world. Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan the current CEO and founder, Dr. Nobuo Kamata has been a technology-oriented leader and pioneer for over 30 years.
