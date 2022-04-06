HttpTwain released to support web-based scanning from Edge, Chromium, and Other non-IE browsers
"Extrieve has announced “HttpTwain,” a new Capture SDK that enables web-based capture from any standard browser.BENGALURU, INDIA, April 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Extrieve has announced “HttpTwain,” a new Capture SDK that enables web-based capture from any standard browser. Earlier Capture SDKs, such as ScanWizX and ImageWizX, will be deprecated, and any capture solutions should utilize the new SDK. The majority of web-based scanning SDKs are now built with ActiveX technology. ActiveX is being phased out and is no longer supported by the most recent browsers. As a result, this SDK is essential for future web-based scanning needs.
Benefits
Web-based scanning can now be enabled from any major browser using this new SDK. For distributed or high-volume document capture use cases, any enterprise application may be simply integrated with this new SDK. Mobile Apps can also be used to send HTTP requests to Scanners in order to scan documents. The setup is only about 2 MB in size, which is much smaller than any other similar SDK. This helps in faster deployment as well as upgrades.
Major Features
• Scan with Twain / Import Files or Folder
• Profile-based scanning and management.
• Stamping of variable text
• Support upload/download using HTTPS/FTP/sFTP
• View thumbnail images
• Image transformations
• Compressed output creation
Click for more info
About Extrieve
Extrieve provides technologies to create, process, and manage documents. It is a key technology player in the Enterprise Content Management space. Extrieve enables businesses to achieve operational excellence with world-class document automation solutions. Extrieve's products can be integrated with existing solutions, which helps in accelerating business processes, reduces operational costs, and drives productivity and business growth. For more information, visit extrieve.com.
Extrieves's other products include :
PowerFile - Enterprise Document Management System
WorkflowWaves - Enterprise Content Management Workflow Platform.
QuickCapture SDK - Mobile Document scanning SDK
Splicer - Document Extraction & OCR SDK"
News desk
Extrieve Technologies
info@extrieve.com
