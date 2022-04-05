Nationwide Payment Systems launches Worldwide Digital Payments

Payment Processing for the universe, metaverse, multiverse, and beyond... Merchant Services Meets Fintech The Payment Technology Podcast

Global Processing Platform brings solutions to the universe, metaverse, multiverse & beyond: NFT – Web3 – DeFi – Cryptocurrency and Metaverse Payment processing

Anyone in the cryptocurrency space can set up a consultation and review what we have available for processing and also banking solutions, as some companies are having a difficult time getting banking.” — Allen Kopelman

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nationwide Payments Systems (NPS), a leading commerce enablement provider, has launched Worldwide Digital Payments, a global processing platform designed to power secure, compliant payments to help businesses involved in the Cryptocurrency business and related businesses expand their reach by accepting credit cards and not just limiting their sales to using Cryptocurrency tokens. There are more credit card consumers than Cryptocurrency consumers and this will help these businesses have more sales.

Allen Kopelman, CEO and co-founder at NPS, and host of the popular B2B Vault podcast series, stated these businesses need to have access to credit card processing. Worldwide, an NPS brand, works with Startups, Early-Stage Companies, and existing businesses worldwide. He added, we process payments domestically and in 50 countries in 150 currencies and settle in 20 currencies. With these capabilities and solutions, the possibilities are endless, Kopelman stated, noting that Worldwide Digital Payments empowers digital marketplace and e-commerce merchants with a global processing engine, all-in-one Gateway and single sign-in to one comprehensive merchant account.

“Anyone in the cryptocurrency space can set up a consultation and review what we have available for processing and also banking solutions, as some companies are having a difficult time getting banking,” Kopelman said.

Open for business

With more than 20 years of payment processing experience, Worldwide Digital Payments, an NPS brand, is leveraging its close banking relationships to help traditional and next-generation businesses take their businesses global and provide a secure solution with one account enabling a smooth customer experience.

Kopelman noted Worldwide Digital Payments is enrolling domestic and International merchants, “We offer a global payment processing solution for the universe, metaverse, multiverse and beyond,” he said. “We’re accepting applications for NFTs; NFT marketplaces; NFT games; Web3; DeFi; cryptocurrency exchanges; cryptocurrency coins; Metaverse; Metaverse Games; Metaverse Real Estate and a range of crypto-related businesses in the gaming and eSports industries.”

About Nationwide Payment Systems

Nationwide Payment Systems Inc., founded in 2001 and headquartered in South Florida, services merchants across the United States, helping businesses of all sizes and a wide variety of industries, from low to high-risk profiles. We work with several front-end processors and banks, enabling us to support a wide range of hardware, software and vertical industries. Our consultants can guide you through every facet of technology, commerce and payment processing. Visit us at https://nationwidepaymentsystems.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Worldwide Digital Payments

Worldwide Digital Payments is now accepting domestic (USA) and international merchant applications. We provide services in the following businesses: NFT, NFT Marketplaces, NFT Games, Web3, DeFi (Decentralized Finance), Cryptocurrency Exchanges, Cryptocurrency Coins, Metaverse, Metaverse Games, Metaverse Real Estate, and Crypto-related businesses that support the industry. We also support the gaming and eSports industries. With more than 20 years of experience in the payments, we connect with banks interested in this space. Set up a consultation with us if you’re ready to take your business to the next level with international payment card, cryptocurrency and localized cross-border processing.

For more information, visit www.worldwidedigitalpayments.com and follow us on Twitter.

About B2B Vault

B2B Vault was founded in 2020 by Allen Kopelman, a serial entrepreneur who successfully bootstrapped several businesses, including Nationwide Payment Systems inc. in 2001.

Experienced in technology, finance and negotiating deals of all types, Kopelman is keenly interested in helping other business owners grow and scale.

Follow the podcast https://pod.link/1589977495

Contact Allen https://linktr.ee/allenkopelman

####

Media Contact:

Dale Laszig

866-677-2265

press@npsbank.com

B2B Vault Episode 50: Digital Commerce Payment Processing