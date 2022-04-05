The RHS Garden Retreat – a New Wellbeing Shed
More than ever, the mental and physical health benefits of gardens and gardening are being recognised and appreciated”UNITED KINGDOM, April 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Posh Shed Company Launches The RHS Garden Retreat – a new shed for hobbies, working from home and enjoying nature, with wellbeing in mind.
— Cathy Snow, Licensing Manager, RHS
The Posh Shed Company has extended their partnership with the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) to launch a shed that has been designed to enhance and support the changing lifestyles of gardeners and non-gardeners alike. The Posh Shed Company are best known for their stylish, sometimes quirky, garden sheds endorsed by the RHS and their latest design, The RHS Garden Retreat, provides an inspirational space to work, enjoy a creative hobby, socialise, or simply relax away from the house.
Cathy Snow, Licensing Manager, RHS, says: “More than ever, the mental and physical health benefits of gardens and gardening are being recognised and appreciated, and the way that people use their gardens is changing as a result. We are delighted to have worked with The Posh Shed Company to develop The RHS Garden Retreat, which can provide a stylish, comfortable sanctuary in your garden to pursue hobbies or work from home while connecting with nature.”
Following the first lockdown in 2020, a survey commissioned by the RHS revealed that 7 out of 10 people considered that having a garden boosted their mental health*. With many people continuing to work from home part-time and keeping up leisure pursuits established during lockdown, The RHS Garden Retreat has been designed to help balance this new way of life with the benefits of spending time in the garden.
Built to The Posh Shed Company’s high standards, The RHS Garden Retreat is fully insulated and double-glazed, under a vaulted living or ‘green’ roof, with a cedar shingled surround. Green roofs boost the thermal performance of the structure while supporting wildlife habitats, thus mitigating the previously uncultivated space the shed may have occupied. Three planting schemes, devised by The RHS, are available catering for woodland shade, dry sunny or coastal settings.
“We are delighted to be involved with this project”, says Richard Frost, Chairman and Co-Founder of The Posh Shed Company, “The ‘garden shed’ has long been a poor relation of garden buildings, being something that might be hidden down the garden as a purely functional space, but it can and should be so much more. A practical space yes, but not just for storage of a lawn mower and garden tools. Add to that list a space to enjoy the garden, a place to relax or work, a destination within your own outside world to sit and watch nature at work - somewhere that is great for your wellbeing. It is from this base we have created The RHS Garden Retreat”.
Measuring 4m x 2.5m (approx 13ft x 8ft 2in), light floods in from three sides, including three full length feature windows, while the galleried porch offers shade and shelter and an integral seat to enjoy the garden from.
The RHS Garden Retreat is on permanent display within Battleston Hill at RHS Garden Wisley in Surrey, a beautiful woodland garden famous for its vibrant explosion of spring colour.
For further information about The Posh Shed Company, The RHS Garden Retreat and its RHS endorsed products, please visit www.theposhshedcompany.co.uk.
® The Royal Horticultural Society. The Royal Horticultural Society, and its logo, are trade marks of The Royal Horticultural Society (Registered Charity No 222879/SC038262) and used under licence from RHS Enterprises Limited.
* One Poll Survey to 2,000 people across the UK. Demographic: UK Adults (nationally representative)
About The Posh Shed Company “Proud to be Posh”
Having founded The Playhouse Company in 1998, The Posh Shed Company brand was established by married co-founders Richard and Kay Frost in 2009.
When it came to sheds, Richard and Kay’s vision was to be the “Pioneers of Posh” - ensuring the sheds that carry the brand’s name remain functional and dry inside, while remaining attractive to look at. A team of fifteen build the distinctively designed wooden sheds to order using high quality materials at The Posh Shed Company factory in rural Herefordshire. The striking designs are added to by continual R&D, improving the aesthetic appeal and function of sheds and providing the customer with options that are different.
The Posh Shed Company sheds are all licensed by The Royal Horticultural Society in recognition of the work, care and dedication that flows from the design process all the way through to final production.
In addition to a large range of standard Posh Sheds, The company offers smaller “Posh Stores” including log stores and recycling stores.
In 2021, a new build option “Comfortably Posh” was launched providing an unpainted, fully insulated shed, complete with double glazing to appeal to people working from home.
About Richard Frost
Initially inspired by the desire to provide a wooden playhouse for their children, Richard built his first playhouse in 1989. The idea evolved into a business idea and Richard moved from a career in retail management, launching The Playhouse Company with his wife Kay in 1998.
The core values of providing innovative design and quality workmanship, alongside excellent customer service have been the building blocks of the business. Following a chance request from a customer for a shed that was “pretty to look at”, the diversification to the design and production of Posh Sheds was a natural next step for keen gardener Richard, where he still personally undertakes the research and development of new products.
About Kay Frost
Having a background of working with pre-school children, Kay understood the importance of a child’s formative years and believed passionately in providing “child only” spaces. This understanding of the basic human need for a space of one's own developed to providing beautiful Posh Sheds for gardeners to store their tools, pot up plants, enjoy creative hobbies or simply relax in.
Kay is very much involved in the day-to-day tasks of running the business. There is a strong family friendly feel in the workplace and her first job of the day is always to walk through the factory to check production progress and say hello to every member of the team. An Associate CIPD member, Kay oversees the company’s HR work together with the maintenance of the website.
If you would like more information about this topic, please visit www.theposhshedcompany.co.uk, call Cheryl Waring on 01544 387101 or email PR@theposhshedcompany.co.uk.
About the RHS
The Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) was founded in 1804 and is the UK’s largest gardening charity.
The RHS vision is to enrich everyone’s life through plants and make the UK a greener and more beautiful place via its inspirational gardens and shows, science research and advisory, extensive library collections and far-reaching education and community programmes. With over 600,000 members the RHS also shares its horticultural knowledge and expertise with millions of people every year through its website and publications.
In 2021, the RHS launched its Sustainability Strategy, committing to be net positive for nature and people by 2030. The supporting RHS Planet-Friendly Gardening Campaign will continue to harness the power of the UK’s 30 million gardeners to help tackle the climate and biodiversity crisis.
The RHS is solely funded by members, visitors and supporters. For more information visit www.rhs.org.uk
