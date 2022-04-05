Openforce Appoints Natalie Putnam as Chief Revenue Officer
Tenured transportation executive brings 35 years of experience in scaling technology and logistics businesses.
Natalie has extensive experience driving client acquisition, sales leadership, and developing marketing strategy. We expect Natalie will have an immense impact on our ability to reach more customers.”PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Openforce, the leading software platform for managing commercial relationships between contracting companies and their 1099 independent contractor (IC) workforces, today announced the appointment of Natalie Putnam as Chief Revenue Officer. With more than 35 years of experience in trucking and logistics, Putnam will shepherd the company’s growth acceleration through new customer acquisition and expansion. She will oversee all revenue-generating activities with a focus on ensuring alignment and integration of processes and strategies across the courier, trucking, delivery, healthcare, and insurance verticals while expanding Openforce’s exploding gig economy business.
“We are thrilled to have Natalie join our team to drive growth at Openforce and further our position as the leader in technology-powered services across the industries we already serve, as well as expand our footprint in trucking,” said Wendy Greenland, CEO of Openforce. “Natalie has extensive experience driving client acquisition, sales leadership, and developing marketing strategy. Coupled with her passion for strengthening company culture and promoting innovation within the industry, we expect Natalie will have an immense impact on our ability to reach more customers, increase collaboration opportunities, and enhance the customer experience.”
Openforce is experiencing unprecedented growth empowering ICs and facilitating their clients’ success in the gig economy, transportation, healthcare, and other industries that use IC workforces. In delivery industries, the company is responding to the market needs of the driver shortage and supply chain crisis exacerbated over the past two years by the pandemic with innovative solutions solving challenges to recruit and vet more drivers while helping them gain the insurances they want at the prices they need.
“I’m incredibly excited to join Openforce and to help lead this pioneering company into its next growth phase,” said Ms. Putnam. “The way we live and work has fundamentally shifted over the past few years and I’ve been impressed with how Openforce has responded, giving their clients and their independent contractors the technology tools they need to adapt, scale, and grow. I look forward to leveraging my experience in the trucking industry to drive demand for Openforce’s technology within that space, while also zeroing in on the opportunities the burgeoning gig economy presents.”
Ms. Putnam was most recently Chief Executive Officer at Delivery Circle, LLC, a technology-enabled final-mile delivery provider. She previously served as VP of Marketing Strategy at Ryder System, Inc., Chief Commercial Officer at Verst Logistics, and spent more than 25 years in various roles at YRC Worldwide, where she focused on revenue growth, developing sales strategy, planning, and execution.
