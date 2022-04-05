Mental Health Solutions Producing Mental Health Problems

Studies show that antidepressants can increase depression. The global antidepressant drugs market is expected to reach $15.98 billion by 2023 despite studies showing these drugs can increase depression.

Citizens Commission on Human Rights of Sacramento to hold an open house with discussion of how mental health solutions can cause mental health problems.

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Citizens Commission on Human Rights (CCHR) of Sacramento will hold an open house featuring a discussion of how mental health solutions can cause mental health problems. The event which marks World Health Day will be held on April 8th at 6:30 pm at the Church of Scientology in downtown Sacramento.

The evening’s keynote speaker Eric Eisenhammer is CEO and founder of Dauntless Communications, a public affairs and digital strategies company. He holds a master’s degree in public policy from Sacramento State University and has been involved in numerous successful California ballot measure campaigns and advocacy efforts.

In keeping with CCHR’s ongoing fight to document the abuses, interventions and damage of a mental health industry driven by profit and abuses of power, the evening’s program will look at some of the ways that mental health solutions actually produce mental health problems – and how that profits the mental health industry.

Take, for example, antidepressants. They are the most frequently prescribed psychiatric drug. More than one in ten Americans over the age of 12, take them. They are also one of the most profitable drugs for the psychiatric industry.[1]

Research indicates that in some people, antidepressant treatment will cause an increase rather than a decrease in depression.[2] Antidepressant treatment itself may contribute to a chronic depressive syndrome in which a person experiences a low mood that lasts for at least two years.[3] This situation is compounded if the doctor or psychiatrist becomes frustrated at the lack of results from the antidepressants and begins prescribing additional drugs. However, the side effects of these drug cocktails have never been researched and so present even more dangers to the patient.

Other side effects of antidepressants include suicide and aggression. A report by the Scientific American “…found that the occurrence of suicidal thoughts and aggressive behavior doubled in children and adolescents who used these medications.”[4] In fact, antidepressants are so dangerous that the FDA requires that all antidepressants in the U.S. include a warning label about the increased risk of suicide in children and young adults.[5]

The reason the relationship between antidepressants and depression is not well known stems from the fact that pharmaceutical companies have kept this data under wraps. Research shows that many antidepressant studies were found to be tainted by pharmaceutical company influence. The Scientific American reported, "A review of studies that assess clinical antidepressants shows hidden conflicts of interest and financial ties to corporate drug makers.”[6]

Why would they suppress this information? As the saying goes, follow the money. According to Allied Market Research, the global antidepressant drugs market accounted for $14.11 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $15.98 billion by 2023.[7]

For more information on how mental health “solutions” produce mental health problems and what you can do to prevent it, attend CCHR’s open house on April 8th at 6:30 pm at the Church of Scientology of Sacramento, 1007 6th Street.

The Citizens Commission on Human Rights was co-founded by the Church of Scientology and the late Dr. Thomas Szasz, Professor of Psychiatry Emeritus in 1969 to expose psychiatric violations of human rights and clean up the field of mental healing. Alerted to the brutality of psychiatric treatment by author and humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard who wrote extensively about the abuses of psychiatric patients, CCHR today stands as a powerful voice of reason for those abused and their on-going advocacy for reforms. For more information log on to their website at www.cchr.org/

